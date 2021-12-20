65 new COVID-19 cases added over weekend in Burke

Burke County added 65 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and state and local officials are warning people to protect themselves against the virus during the holiday season.
The new cases added between Friday and Monday also increased the number of active cases to 252, up from 236 on Friday, and the county saw a 6.02% positivity rate on Monday. The total number of virus cases Burke County has had since the first case was reported on March 24, 2020, is 16,982 cases. The county has lost 276 residents so far to the virus.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 10 COVID-19 patients on Monday, with two of them—one vaccinated—in the intensive care unit. The health care system also reported 84 patients, down from 88 on Friday, in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
In its briefing on Monday, the Burke County Health Department said last year, after the Christmas holiday, it saw a large increase in COVID-19 cases that left many people severely ill and/or hospitalized. According to the CDC, Burke County remains in a “high” rate of community transmission, the health department said.
“Burke County residents: we ask for your assistance in helping keep our community healthy this season. Please refrain from gathering with other individuals if you are sick,” the health department briefing said. “We recommend wearing a face covering in areas of high transmission. Proper hand-washing along with covering sneezes and coughs can go a long way.”
According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, the percent of Burke County residents, 5 years old and up, fully vaccinated remains at 45% and those partially vaccinated is 47%.
Health officials are encouraging people to get an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) as soon as possible and to get a booster as soon as they are eligible to help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death, according to a release from the state.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also is warning residents to take precautions during the holidays.
The release from NCDHHS said COVID-19 cases are currently rising in North Carolina due to the Delta variant.
On Monday, the state reported 2,892 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 9.3%, and 1,630 people hospitalized. The state death toll due to the virus is 19,167, according to NCDHHS.
The state release said the highly contagious variant, Omicron, is beginning to spread rapidly and is expected to cause the highest rates of COVID-19 infections of the pandemic in the coming weeks. The Omicron variant is two to three times as contagious the Delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus, the release said.
“With the holidays approaching and people gathering, it is critical and urgent to act now to protect yourselves and your family and friends. Vaccinating and boosting against COVID-19 remain the most effective ways for people to protect themselves from serious illness, hospitalization and death,” the release said. “Early evidence shows that boosters provide a significant level of protection against Omicron.”
The state’s advice during the season includes:
Gathering During the Holidays
If you are sick or have symptoms, do not host or attend a gathering. Get tested and seek treatment. More information on treatment is available at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/treatment.
Require guests and family members to be vaccinated and boosted, if eligible, before the event.
Get tested 1-2 days before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.
Guests over 2 years old who are not fully vaccinated should wear a mask and maintain physical distance from others, especially when they are indoors. If possible, wear a medical grade mask.
Keep gatherings small and host gathering outdoors, when possible.
If gathering indoors, use a space that is large enough to allow for physical distancing. Increase circulation of outdoor air by opening windows and doors. Follow CDC guidance on improving ventilation in the home at https://bit.ly/3H3oocO.
This winter and holiday season, everyone should:
Vaccinate and Boost: Get vaccinated now, including a COVID-19 booster, https://bit.ly/3mlf24w, as soon as you are eligible. This is particularly critical for those 65 years and older, those with underlying medical conditions and health care workers. The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are the best choice for most people. Layer protection by getting a flu shot.
Test: Get a COVID-19 test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household and before and after traveling, regardless of your vaccine status. Get tested if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Mask: Wear a face covering indoors in public, even if you are vaccinated. If possible, wear a medical grade mask for more protection (e.g., surgical mask, procedural mask, KN95, N95).
The Burke County Health Department said due to the holiday schedules of the state lab, state courier and UPS, the only days to get a COVID test through the health department will be on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Regular testing schedules will resume the week of Jan. 3.
Vaccination is now open to everyone 5 and older. Visit MySpot.nc.gov to find a location.
The health department administers doses of the vaccine from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Fridays. First, second, third and booster doses are available for Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Call 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or find more vaccine locations at myspot.nc.gov. Multiple pharmacies in Burke County also administer the vaccine as well.
Those looking to get a booster shot must bring their vaccination card. If a person has lost their vaccination card, the health department must be able to verify their vaccination status with the state’s system.
The Burke County Health Department has been sending out COVID-19 updates on Monday and Friday. However, the department said it will not be sending out a briefing on Christmas Eve. Its next update will be Dec. 27.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.