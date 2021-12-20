65 new COVID-19 cases added over weekend in Burke

This winter and holiday season, everyone should:

Vaccinate and Boost: Get vaccinated now, including a COVID-19 booster, https://bit.ly/3mlf24w, as soon as you are eligible. This is particularly critical for those 65 years and older, those with underlying medical conditions and health care workers. The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are the best choice for most people. Layer protection by getting a flu shot.

Test: Get a COVID-19 test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household and before and after traveling, regardless of your vaccine status. Get tested if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Mask: Wear a face covering indoors in public, even if you are vaccinated. If possible, wear a medical grade mask for more protection (e.g., surgical mask, procedural mask, KN95, N95).

The Burke County Health Department said due to the holiday schedules of the state lab, state courier and UPS, the only days to get a COVID test through the health department will be on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Regular testing schedules will resume the week of Jan. 3.

Vaccination is now open to everyone 5 and older. Visit MySpot.nc.gov to find a location.