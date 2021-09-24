66 new cases added, but hospitalizations dip slightly

Burke County continued to add cases of COVID-19 to its total Friday, but the number of people hospitalized with the virus saw a slight dip.
Sixty-six new cases of the virus were added since Thursday, with 21 of the new cases in children and teens, and another 21 of the new cases in 20-39-year-olds, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department.
The new cases brought the county’s total up to 14,789, the briefing said, with a positivity rate of 8.6%.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported 37 hospitalizations Friday, down from 39 on Thursday, according to the hospital’s COVID-19 dashboard. The start of the week saw 48 people hospitalized with the virus, according to a previous News Herald article.
All but four of the patients hospitalized Friday were unvaccinated, and all 10 of the COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit were unvaccinated.
Seven COVID-19 patients in the hospital Friday were on ventilators, and all of those patients were unvaccinated, the dashboard said.
Statewide, 5,805 new cases were reported with an 8.6% daily percent positive rate, 16,108 total deaths and 3,359 people hospitalized with the virus, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Health officials continue to urge the public to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as the pandemic continues.
The county health department is administering third doses of the vaccine for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, it said in the Thursday media briefing.
Third doses of the vaccines are different from booster shots for it. Third doses are meant only for those who are immunocompromised who may not have gained as much immunity from COVID-19 vaccines as those without health factors that suppress their immune systems.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines immunocompromised people as those who have:
- Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
- Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency because of DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome and other similar disorders or diseases.
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection.
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune system.
Booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine were approved Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who are 65 years old or older, 18 years old or older with underlying medical conditions or who work in a high-risk setting, according to information from NCDHHS.
"Pfizer boosters are now authorized for certain groups of individuals to extend the protection of vaccines against severe illness," said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen. "If you are eligible, get your booster. If you aren’t vaccinated yet, don’t wait. The COVID-19 virus is more contagious than ever and we are seeing it attack the unvaccinated and make them very sick at an alarming rate."
To get a booster shot, people must have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine for at least 6 months.
The county health department said it still is waiting on new standing orders to administer booster shots.
However, NCDHHS said people do not have to visit the same location where they received their original vaccines and instead could find providers offering the Pfizer vaccine at myspot.nc.gov to find a location that could administer booster shots.
NCDHHS will be hosting a town hall meeting with Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, state health director and NCDHHS’ chief medical officer, Monday from 5:30-6 p.m. Those with questions can call in Monday at 855-756-7520 and punch in 76072# when prompted.
The county health department is offering the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those who need to start their rounds of vaccination, along with third doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those who qualify as immunocompromised. The department also is helping those who are homebound get vaccinated. Call 828-764-9150 for more information.
Other locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
- Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit tablerockrx.com to make an appointment. Those who do not have access to the internet can call 828-438-9355. Walk-ins also are being accepted.
- East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211.
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120.
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812.
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777.
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185.
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Springs — Call 828-874-2061.
- High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800.
- Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353.
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.
Visit myspot.nc.gov to find more vaccine locations.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.