66 new cases added, but hospitalizations dip slightly

"Pfizer boosters are now authorized for certain groups of individuals to extend the protection of vaccines against severe illness," said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen. "If you are eligible, get your booster. If you aren’t vaccinated yet, don’t wait. The COVID-19 virus is more contagious than ever and we are seeing it attack the unvaccinated and make them very sick at an alarming rate."

To get a booster shot, people must have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine for at least 6 months.

The county health department said it still is waiting on new standing orders to administer booster shots.

However, NCDHHS said people do not have to visit the same location where they received their original vaccines and instead could find providers offering the Pfizer vaccine at myspot.nc.gov to find a location that could administer booster shots.

NCDHHS will be hosting a town hall meeting with Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, state health director and NCDHHS’ chief medical officer, Monday from 5:30-6 p.m. Those with questions can call in Monday at 855-756-7520 and punch in 76072# when prompted.