66 new cases of COVID-19 in Burke

Cases of COVID-19 in Burke County have grown by more than 50 in one day once again and hospitalizations rose again as well.
The county added 66 new cases of the novel coronavirus to its total, bringing it up to 4,310 cases from the 4,244 cases reported Monday, according to media briefings from the Burke County Health Department.
There were 20 people hospitalized Tuesday, up from 18 Monday, and 826 active cases of the virus, according to the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard.
The dashboard, which lags behind daily media briefings, reported 3,368 recoveries from the virus.
Cases continued their upward climb across the state, breaking a 10.2% daily positive rate for the first time since at least the beginning of November, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state reported 367,395 total virus cases of the virus, with 5,284 deaths and 2,033 hospitalizations.
Gov. Roy Cooper took to a news conference Tuesday afternoon to provide a status update on COVID-19, and share his hope that vaccines to be available soon.
Vaccines will first go to health care workers, those in long-term care facilities and those at higher risk of developing serious illness from contracting COVID-19, Cooper said. The vaccine will be free, regardless of health insurance coverage.
In the meantime, Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, state secretary of health and human services, encouraged people to continue working to slow the spread of the virus.
“Too many people are becoming seriously ill with COVID,” Cohen said.
That quote came after North Carolina hit a record for the number of people hospitalized on a single day across the state.
Key difference
Some continue to compare COVID-19’s mortality rate to the flu, but Cohen pointed out that isn’t the case.
“Sadly, more than 5,000 North Carolinians have lost their lives from this virus since our first death March 12 of this year,” Cohen said. “To give some perspective, just under 1,500 people died from the flu in the past 10 years. In just 11 months, COVID has killed more than three times that number.”
Sixty-seven of those 5,284 COVID-19 deaths across the state have come from Burke County.
“With significant community spread across the state, anyone, of any age, can transmit COVID to someone who is at higher risk for serious illness,” Cohen said. “That’s why our prevention tools, those three W's, are so important — wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart and washing hands often are proven to help prevent people from getting sick, keep people out of the hospital and save lives.”
Cooper said it’s possible that more restrictions will be put in place if COVID-19 trends continue in the wrong direction, but he didn’t add any new restrictions Tuesday.
“We will do what we need to do to protect the safety and health of North Carolinians,” Cooper said. “All options are on the table.”
He said he believed that if people will abide by the new mask and capacity requirements, the state can avoid taking any steps backward.
Cooper said he and his advisers had considered a curfew, but ultimately decided not to implement one at this point.
Current rules
As a reminder, face coverings are required in all indoor settings where non-household members are present, and outdoor settings where social distancing isn’t possible.
Face coverings also are required when at gyms and fitness facilities while exercising. At restaurants, face coverings are required at tables unless someone is actively eating or drinking.
Retail businesses with more than 15,000 square feet of interior space must put an employee at each public entrance enforcing the face covering and maximum capacity requirements.
Law enforcement now can enforce the face covering requirement against individuals, and violating the order is a Class 2 misdemeanor, and could result in a fine up to $1,000 or active punishment.
“We’re all in this together,” Cooper said. “Wearing a mask is not for the person wearing the mask as much as it is caring about people who are around you.”
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge also recently launched a 90-day challenge to residents to try to slow the virus’ spread in Burke County.
“Our ability to control the virus over the next three months will be critical for all of us as the onset of colder weather, the beginning of flu season, COVID fatigue, and social and family holiday gatherings all increase the risk of the virus spreading,” Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of the hospital, said in a release about the campaign. “The theme of our campaign is ‘Love Your Friends and Neighbors: Wear a Mask.’ It’s to everyone’s advantage to consistently practice this simple, critical behavior that truly makes a major difference. We also encourage everyone to wash their hands and keep at least 6 feet away from other people.”
The county health department also is asking people to get a flu shot, saying it is important to reduce the number of flu cases in Burke, along with COVID-19.
For questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer
Dr. Mandy Cohen
