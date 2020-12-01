66 new cases of COVID-19 in Burke

“We’re all in this together,” Cooper said. “Wearing a mask is not for the person wearing the mask as much as it is caring about people who are around you.”

“Our ability to control the virus over the next three months will be critical for all of us as the onset of colder weather, the beginning of flu season, COVID fatigue, and social and family holiday gatherings all increase the risk of the virus spreading,” Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of the hospital, said in a release about the campaign. “The theme of our campaign is ‘Love Your Friends and Neighbors: Wear a Mask.’ It’s to everyone’s advantage to consistently practice this simple, critical behavior that truly makes a major difference. We also encourage everyone to wash their hands and keep at least 6 feet away from other people.”