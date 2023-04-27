Local health officials are encouraging others to become organ donors and recruited the help of a family who knows well the impact organ donation can make.

Kaytie Taormina, UNC Health Blue Ridge’s liaison from LifeShare Carolinas, spoke at an event April 20 about the importance of organ donation. She said her organization was able to save the lives of 529 people across the state, including with help from donors and their families at the local hospital.

“Every nine minutes, there is somebody new that’s added to the transplant waiting list,” Taormina said. “That means every nine minutes, somebody new needs a life-saving organ.”

There are currently more than 3,400 people on the transplant list in North Carolina, a position Melanie Leitner’s daughter was in just a few years ago.

Melanie and her daughter, Ella Kate, spoke at UNC Health Blue Ridge-Morganton about the importance of organ donation at the event, and raised a flag over the hospital celebrating National Donate Life Month.

Ella Kate, now a vibrant 7-year-old who told reporters she loves to dance and play on her Nintendo Switch, was born in March 2016.

Her parents expected a healthy baby after a normal pregnancy, but when she was born, her skin was dark gray.

“She didn’t breathe for the first eight minutes of her life, what we thought then were the longest eight minutes of our lives,” Melanie said. “Little did we know the journey we were about to embark on.”

That night, Ella Kate took her first helicopter ride when she was airlifted from Lake Norman to Levine Children’s Hospital after her oxygen levels dropped again. Doctors there found a mass in her heart, one that took up 80% of the organ.

Her parents were told she had no chance at survival.

“She was not expected to survive the weekend,” Melanie said. “We decided in that moment to make the most of every minute we had with her. I remember fighting over who was going to change the next dirty diaper.”

Melanie said there was no medical explanation for it, but Ella Kate survived the weekend. They spent about three months in the neonatal intensive care unit at Levine’s, and finally came home after 63 days.

But Ella Kate still needed round-the-clock care. She needed lots of medicines, and despite trying everything under the sun to help treat the mass, it remained unchanged.

At six months old, her parents were told Ella Kate would need a heart transplant to survive.

“Those were hard words for a mom to hear, but at the same time, it was the first chance we were given some hope that she might have a future,” Melanie said. “She was added to the heart transplant list in November when she was eight months old, and, thankfully, we were lucky enough to wait at home for her new heart.”

In the meantime, Ella Kate still couldn’t eat on her own, and she wasn’t able to play very much. But Melanie said that didn’t keep her from smiling.

“She lit up the room, even as a baby,” Melanie said.

In January, Ella Kate started to decline. Her skin was ashen, she was gasping for her breath, she couldn’t eat and she could only sit up on her own for about five minutes at a time before needing a break, Melanie said.

On Jan. 29, 2017, the family set off for church the same way they had every Sunday. But this Sunday was different, she said.

“During worship, our pastor knew how bad she was, and how close we were to what we thought was going to happen,” Melanie said. “He stopped worship, our congregation laid their hands on her, and we begged God for a miracle.”

It was on the way home from church that Melanie got the call: There was a heart waiting for Ella Kate.

“I can feel those emotions right now, just as I did that day,” Melanie said. “I was excited because it was her first chance at a future. I was terrified because my little baby was about to go through this major surgery, and then the emotions came that I can only describe to you as a punch to the gut, and it literally took my breath away.

“As a transplant mom, you try really hard to not always think about the people on the other side of your story. That’s impossible to do. The minute transplant started to come into conversation for us, I began praying for the donor family. At the beginning of Ella’s life, I feel like I got just a small glimpse of what that pain would feel like because we were so close to losing her. But I promised myself in that moment, when we had grabbed our bags and on our way to the hospital, that I would hold onto her just a little bit tighter because I was holding onto our donor’s angel as well.”

Her surgery started around 9:30 p.m. that night, and after a long eight hours, the doctors came out to tell the family she was stable.

“Stable was a word we had never heard before,” Melanie said, turning to Ella Kate who was holding her hand at the podium. “It means you were healthy. You were finally healthy.”

Surrounded by wires and machines, Melanie was able to see Ella Kate — this time with a pink hue to her skin for the first time in her life. They came home from the hospital 11 days later.

“Organ transplant is truly a miracle in action,” Melanie said. “Ella Kate is now a thriving 7-year-old little girl who loves to dance, who loves to flip and who lights up a room wherever she goes. She brings joy to all of us. She is the best big sister to her 4-year-old twin brothers, and we have been blessed with the very best medical team that has turned into our family.”

She said she is thankful for the donor family every day when she watches Ella Kate wake up, and hopes someday she’ll be able to meet them. She told reporters she writes the family a letter every year on the anniversary of Ella Kate’s transplant.

“If you hadn’t decided to be an organ donor, I hope seeing this little girl alive today helps you to make that decision,” Melanie said. “I hope that if you’re going through something that’s really hard, just remember not to give up. God is still in the miracle business, and she’s living proof of that.”

You can register to become an organ donor at www.donatelife.net.