72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke

Burke County saw another 72 people contract COVID-19 between Monday and Thursday.
Those additional cases were added to the county’s cumulative cases, bringing the total to 16,059 Thursday according to a briefing from the Burke County Health Department.
The health department reported 271 active cases, with a 4.36% positivity rate on Thursday. The department said the county’s daily positivity rate is steadily declining.
Currently, cases are evenly spread across the board and there are no significant spikes in a particular age group, the health department briefing said.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with six of them in the intensive care unit, all unvaccinated, and two of those patients are on ventilators. It also reported 46 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The health department has reported a total of 267 deaths due to the virus.
While the positivity rate is declining in Burke County, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is still a potentially high rate of transmission in the county, the health department said.
The percent of individuals 12 and older who are fully vaccinated in Burke County currently remains at 49% (39,327 people) and 52% (41,727 people) who are partially vaccinated, according to the county and state.
Statewide, 2,493 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, with 1,364 hospitalized on Thursday. A total of 17,977 people have died due to the virus, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
So far, a total of 67% of the state’s adult population are fully vaccinated and 71% of the population is partially vaccinated.
The Burke County Health Department is now giving third/booster doses of Moderna and booster doses of Johnson & Johnson. Those who are eligible for a third dose of Moderna include:
• Those 18 years old and older
• Those who self-attest to being moderately to severely immunocompromised
• People 65 and older
• Age 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities
• Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions
• Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings
• People who have completed their J&J single dose at least two months ago or Pfizer series at least six months ago
• People who are eligible for a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson include:
• People 18 and older who have had their primary dose of J&J at least two months ago
• People 18 and older who have completed their 2-dose primary vaccine series of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago.
The health department is administering COVID-19 vaccines every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Residents interested in a Moderna (first, second, third or booster dose) vaccine, a Pfizer (first, second, third or booster dose) vaccine, or a J&J single or booster dose vaccine, call the department’s main office at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment or visit myspot.nc.gov to select the location closest to you.
To receive a booster dose, bring your vaccination card with you. If you have lost or misplaced your card, the health department must be able to verify your vaccination status within the state's system.