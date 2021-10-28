72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke

Burke County saw another 72 people contract COVID-19 between Monday and Thursday.

Those additional cases were added to the county’s cumulative cases, bringing the total to 16,059 Thursday according to a briefing from the Burke County Health Department.

The health department reported 271 active cases, with a 4.36% positivity rate on Thursday. The department said the county’s daily positivity rate is steadily declining.

Currently, cases are evenly spread across the board and there are no significant spikes in a particular age group, the health department briefing said.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with six of them in the intensive care unit, all unvaccinated, and two of those patients are on ventilators. It also reported 46 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.

The health department has reported a total of 267 deaths due to the virus.

While the positivity rate is declining in Burke County, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is still a potentially high rate of transmission in the county, the health department said.