72nd annual Kay Awards to be held in September
Hickory Community Theatre

72nd annual Kay Awards to be held in September

hct

The Hickory Community Theatre’s 72nd annual Kay Awards will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8 in the Jeffers Theatre. For more information call 828-328-2283 or visit hickorytheatre.org

 Photo by Ken Burns

The Hickory Community Theatre will present its 72nd annual Kay Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. The awards recognize the work and achievements of the hundreds of volunteers who make the work of the Theatre possible.

Named for one of the Theatre’s founding members, Kay Johnson, the awards recognize the actors, backstage crews, front-of-house staff, board members, and the theatre’s Guild. The Guild actually hosts the event, providing a lavish buffet of finger foods and desserts, as well as serving drinks at the event’s cash bar.

The public is invited to join in the celebration and entertainment will be provided by cast members from some of last season’s shows, as well as a performance from Something Rotten, which is on stage in the Jeffers Theatre from Sept. 3-11.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the ceremonies begin at 7. This event is free and open to the public, though donations at the door will be welcome.

For more information, call 828-327-3855 or visit the Theatre’s website at hickorytheatre.org.

HCT is a Funded Affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

Acting awards will be presented for Outstanding Actor in a Lead Role – Male and Female, Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role – Male and Female, Outstanding Actor in a Character Role – Male and Female, and Outstanding Newcomer Actor – Male and Female. The evening culminates with the Pamela Livingstone award for Outstanding Ensemble.

In addition to the acting categories, awards are also presented to the Volunteer of the Year, the Technical Volunteer of the Year, and a special Charles E. Jeffers Award for outstanding achievements on behalf of the Theatre.

