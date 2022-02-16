74-year-old pulls burning car from garage with neighbor’s help

When Johnnie Busic was coming home from the gym Tuesday evening, his 29-year-old Chevrolet Blazer cut off just before he pulled into his driveway.
It’s an older car, and it’s been acting up lately, so he didn’t think anything of it, he said. He kicked it into neutral and let it roll down his driveway on Denton’s Chapel Road and into his garage.
“That was a mistake because when I got in there it started smoking,” Busic said Wednesday.
Something under the hood had caught fire, and Busic, 74, had to think fast. He couldn’t push it out since the front of the car was on fire, so he went to the back and tried to pull it out by the bumper.
On his own, Busic managed to pull the Blazer up to his garage door by wrapping his hands under the bumper, but a hill on the driveway kept him pulling it out of the garage.
Thinking on his feet, Busic tried to figure out a way to keep the fire from spreading from the Blazer to his other truck or worse — his house.
He hooked up a water hose and started spraying down the fire to keep the flames from getting too high.
“I know you don’t use water on a gas fire, but I didn’t want my house burning,” Busic said.
It was then that one of his neighbors, who he said was a first responder, saw the smoke pouring out of his garage and got to the scene.
“He says: ‘Get out of there. Get out of there.’” Busic said. “I said, ‘I need to get this out of here.’ He says, ‘Well you get out of there.’ I says, ‘Well, grab ahold of the back of it and help me get it out of here,’ and he did and the two of us just pulled it out of the garage.”
Together, they pulled the Blazer out of the garage before the flames could do more than cause some smoke damage to it and melt the blinds on the windows.
“I’m just thankful, I really am,” Busic said.
Salem, Brendletown and West End fire departments were initially dispatched to the scene, but Salem Chief Charles Autrey said he canceled the other departments when he arrived and saw there was no longer an imminent threat to the house.
“I thanked all those guys for getting out here,” Busic said. “I’m just thankful for what they do, and all of our first responders during this COVID, virus thing and everything. It’s all these people we need to take care of us.”
