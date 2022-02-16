74-year-old pulls burning car from garage with neighbor’s help

It was then that one of his neighbors, who he said was a first responder, saw the smoke pouring out of his garage and got to the scene.

“He says: ‘Get out of there. Get out of there.’” Busic said. “I said, ‘I need to get this out of here.’ He says, ‘Well you get out of there.’ I says, ‘Well, grab ahold of the back of it and help me get it out of here,’ and he did and the two of us just pulled it out of the garage.”

Together, they pulled the Blazer out of the garage before the flames could do more than cause some smoke damage to it and melt the blinds on the windows.

“I’m just thankful, I really am,” Busic said.

Salem, Brendletown and West End fire departments were initially dispatched to the scene, but Salem Chief Charles Autrey said he canceled the other departments when he arrived and saw there was no longer an imminent threat to the house.

“I thanked all those guys for getting out here,” Busic said. “I’m just thankful for what they do, and all of our first responders during this COVID, virus thing and everything. It’s all these people we need to take care of us.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.