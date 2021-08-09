76 new COVID-19 cases added in Burke since Friday

Burke County added 76 new cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 11,099 cases Monday, up from 11,023 cases on Friday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which typically lags behind briefings, showed 585 active cases of the virus on Monday.
Of the 19 patients hospitalized, three were in the intensive care unit, according to the Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard on Monday. It also had 108 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The county has previously reported a total of 171 deaths due to the virus since the first case was reported in March 2020.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge is reminding everyone, whether vaccinated or not, it is required to wear a mask at all times to enter any of its health care facilities.
“This is for your safety as well as our patients,” the system said in a Facebook post.
In its briefing on Monday, the health department said the county is currently at a 9.62% positivity rate. The briefing said high positivity rate means more people are being tested but also more tests are coming back positive than previously.
“Symptoms of individuals have ranged from runny/stuffy noses, coughing, headaches, upset stomachs, all the way to shortness of breath,” the briefing said. “Some have also been asymptomatic meaning they have no symptoms at all.”
The Burke County Health Department is the second health department in the state to mandate COVID vaccinations for its employees.
“The safety of our employees and the community we serve is our top priority,” it said in the briefing Monday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,863 new COVID-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 11.1% and 1,946 people hospitalized across the state due to the virus. The department has reported a total of 13,759 deaths statewide.
As for the vaccination rates, Burke County’s remains low.
NCDHHS shows 37% of the population (33,101 people) in Burke County are fully vaccinated and 39% (35,727 people) are partially vaccinated.
The difference between the two rates are due to those who have had at least one shot and are awaiting their second, said Chae Moore, public health education supervisor for the health department.
NCDHHS reported that statewide the vaccination rate is 58% are fully vaccinated and 62% are partially vaccinated against the virus.
The Burke County Health Department says getting a COVID vaccine is quick and easy. If mobility is an issue, call the department at 828-764-9150 and dial “0” to speak with the operator for assistance in learning about the vaccination options that are available.
The county health department still encourages anyone 12 years old and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent community spread. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those 18 and older. Visit www.myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke County to schedule an appointment, or call the health department for assistance at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120
Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061
High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800
Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353