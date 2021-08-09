76 new COVID-19 cases added in Burke since Friday

Burke County added 76 new cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 11,099 cases Monday, up from 11,023 cases on Friday.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which typically lags behind briefings, showed 585 active cases of the virus on Monday.

Of the 19 patients hospitalized, three were in the intensive care unit, according to the Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard on Monday. It also had 108 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.

The county has previously reported a total of 171 deaths due to the virus since the first case was reported in March 2020.

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge is reminding everyone, whether vaccinated or not, it is required to wear a mask at all times to enter any of its health care facilities.

“This is for your safety as well as our patients,” the system said in a Facebook post.

In its briefing on Monday, the health department said the county is currently at a 9.62% positivity rate. The briefing said high positivity rate means more people are being tested but also more tests are coming back positive than previously.