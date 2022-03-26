8 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of eight more Burke County residents.

The county health department reported the eight deaths on Friday, bringing the Burke death toll from the virus to 346 people. The eight deaths occurred between Feb. 17 and Tuesday, said Chae Moore, public information officer for the department.

The Burke County Health Department reported the eight people were in their 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. It said five of the eight were hospitalized prior, but all of them died from COVID-related complications.

The health department also reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 since March 18, and 117 active cases of the virus in Burke County as of Friday. The department said the county is currently in a low rate of community transmission.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported one COVID-19 patient and six patients in its COVID virtual hospital on Friday.

The health department briefing said that as of March 4, the repeal of the Emergency Temporary Standard for Health stated that weekly mandated testing is no longer required. The health department is no longer offering weekly mandated testing.

The health department is conducting COVID-19 testing from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8-11 a.m. on Friday, and as need in the afternoon, according to the department.

The health department, located at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton, offers COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays by appointment. The department offers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

For general questions about COVID-19, call the department’s public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.