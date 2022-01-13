8 more schools in Burke identified with COVID-19 clusters

The Burke County Health Department said it will be following the most recent guidance provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Dec. 27 for quarantining and isolating. The guidance says:

If you are unvaccinated and have been exposed to COVID-19:

• Stay home for five days only if no symptoms develop. After that continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days.

• Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure.

If you are fully vaccinated but have not received your booster and are exposed to COVID-19:

• Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.

• If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.

• Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure, if possible.

• If symptoms develop, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.

If you are fully vaccinated plus boosted and you are exposed to COVID-19: