8-year-old dead after being hit by car at bus stop
8-year-old dead after being hit by car at bus stop

  • Updated
red blue lights police car at night

Evgen_Prozhyrko/stock photo

DREXEL — An 8-year-old has died after being hit by a car at his bus stop Thursday morning.

The child was a student a Drexel Elementary School, according to a statement from Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public School.

Burke County EMS Capt. Brad Browning said the child initially was taken to UNC Health Blue Ridge but later was airlifted to a Charlotte-area hospital. The child died at the hospital, said Trooper J.S. Swagger with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

