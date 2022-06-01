89-year-old Morganton woman reported missing

An 89-year-old woman from Morganton has been reported missing.

Nina Thompson Anderson, who is described as a 5-foot, 2-inch white female who weighs about 95 pounds and has white hair, was last seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday, said Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Anderson, who was driving a white 2003 Buick Century, was headed to a hair appointment Wednesday morning but missed it because her car’s battery died, Brown said. She got the battery fixed but her family hasn’t heard from her since.

The Buick has a North Carolina license plate of WVF-8074, Brown said.

She does not meet the criteria for a Silver Alert to be issued, he said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call MDPS at 828-437-1911.