9/11 -- A view from the sky

There are certain events that happen that are indelible in people’s memories. The terror attacks on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001, is one of those events.
The News Herald reached out to area residents and leaders about their memories of terrorists using commercial airplanes to attack iconic and political landmarks that wound up killing nearly 3,000 people that day. It also is still affecting the health and leading to an early grave of rescuers who responded to the attacks due to the toxic materials.
One of the people The News Herald reached out to was Burke County Manager Bryan Steen, whose sister, Robin Steen, is a commercial airline pilot.
Bryan Steen, Burke County manager
I was serving as county manager for Hyde County.
I first heard about it due to a phone call from a local resident as I was driving up to Raleigh to meet with Senator (Marc) Basnight regarding assistance with a water project.
My first thought was my sister who was/is a pilot for American Airlines.
While trying to call her, I was holding my breath for fear she wouldn’t answer and was possibly a victim of this cowardly act by stupid/evil people.
The possibility of her death and all she went through to realize her dream of being a commercial pilot helping people get to vacation destinations or work meeting made me very angry.
Peaceful people going about their everyday life not hurting anyone being victimized by other human beings that obviously hadn’t been taught as a child that life is precious.
Thank God she was off that horrible day.
I was able to get her on the phone and know she was safe, off duty.
Later that day I saw video footage on TV of the plane crash into the World Trade Center Towers and I remarked to my Economic Development Director that we would be going to war.
The News Herald then reached out to Bryan’s sister, Capt. Robin Steen, who is still a commercial airline pilot, to find out her initial reaction to the attacks and what it was like for her after the attacks. At the time, she flew throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. She lived in Charlotte at the time but was based out of Chicago.
Capt. Robin Steen
At home, freshly showered and in uniform, planning to go out the door by 9 a.m. to catch a flight from Charlotte to Chicago. I was based there as a First Officer with American Airlines. It should have been the start of a four-day trip.
When getting my suitcase, I noticed the phone message light blinking. Maybe information of a flight schedule change.
At the press of a button my Mom’s voice says, “Robin, I don’t know if you left yet ... if you are still there ... go turn on CNN. A plane just flew into the World Trade Center.”
Shaking my head and rounding the corner into the living room, I turned on the television. My roommate, a pilot for USAirways, was there, too. As we’re standing there watching the billowing smoke in disbelief, the second airplane hit the other tower. I looked at her and said, “This is really bad” and sat down on the couch.
As we watched for the next several hours, the horror kept unfolding. A third airplane hit the Pentagon. Then a fourth airplane attempt, thwarted by passengers, crashed in Pennsylvania. Our country had been blindsided. Within hours ATC (Air Traffic Control) had ordered all flights land ASAP at the nearest suitable airport ... and they did.
The people who were airborne at that time, they were told to land immediately. All airplanes land immediately no matter where you were, you might have been going from JFK to LA and wherever they were in the process, they had to pick an airport that was suitable and land. So, all those crew members landed, they were not told exactly what was going on because you can’t really put that information out. We didn’t know if they were listening to us, we had no idea. We didn’t know if there was more to come. Nobody knew anything, so everyone landed and all the airplanes got on the ground, domestically, within a few hours.
As far as the flight crew members and as soon as they get on the ground, I mean you’re trying to contact scheduling and trying to contact hotel, anything, and trying to secure your crew in a hotel somewhere until you got more news of what to do, where to go and when to do it. So those guys were stranded out there ... anywhere from five days to a week.
Before becoming a pilot, Robin worked as a Piedmont Airlines flight attendant. One of the flight attendants she worked with from 1984 to 1996 was Mark Blonstein. On Sept. 11, 2001, Mark, who was a senior flight attendant, was already on the job working a U.S. Airways flight from Baltimore to Los Angeles. The flight left out at 7 a.m. that day with 78 passengers, six flight attendants and two pilots.
It was just after the flight passed over Kansas City that he felt the plane descending and was told by the pilot that something was going on and they had been ordered to land at the closest airport. The pilot assured Blonstein that nothing was wrong with the airplane and he needed to calmly tell the passengers that everything was fine but they would be landing in Garden City, Kansas.
It was a small municipal airport not used to landing a 757 airplane. The FBI, the local police and fire department were all there to meet them. Two other planes had already landed at the airport, he said. With no jetway or stairs, it took some ingenuity to figure out how to disembark all of the passengers from a large airplane at a municipal airport. Before disembarking and not really knowing what they would be facing, flight crew members passed out food and drinks to passengers to take with them.
But they quickly found out they had nothing to worry about. They were taken care of the minute they stepped off the airplane. Hotel rooms had already been arranged in Dodge City for the passengers, and the flight crew stayed at a hotel in Garden City.
Blonstein described what it was like being forced to land in a small city in the southwestern part of Kansas.
Mark Blonstein, flight attendant (retired)
When we get out the elevator (at the hotel), there’s all these ladies in the hallway and they’re moving luggage back and forth and going in and out of these rooms, up and down this hallway.
They said “Welcome to Garden City.” They were having like a ladies club convention or something. And they said, “We’re moving our things and bunking together so that you all can have your own rooms. Under the circumstances, we think you need that.”
After we change clothes and went for a little walk, there was a Target close by and I said we need to go get some cameras, because we’ve got to document that this is going on. So we went and we got some of those old throwaway Kodak cameras. And, and so when we went to pay the lady at the checkout, she says, “You all are one of those airplanes out there,” and we said yes. And she said, “Honey, you can’t pay for that, you’re our guest.”
The Red Cross, and the editor of the paper there at that time, his wife was head of the Red Cross volunteer stuff there. They had people that sat in the lobby, if you all need to go some place, if you want to go play golf, they said we have a spaghetti supper for everybody tomorrow night at the country club here.
They said, “We’ll pick all of you up and then we will also have your passengers there.” A lot of them had left town, Amtrak had come through, people had rented what cars they could get their hands on.
So I’ll say a little more than half had kind of disappeared ... they had made arrangements to get out of town.
So we went to the spaghetti supper at the country club and we all made a little speech and thanked everybody. And so that was Wednesday night sometime. Thursday morning, the captain called and he said, “Let’s all huddle.”
He said, “We’re given clearance for later on this afternoon, we’re going to go on to Los Angeles if you all are comfortable with that.” And we said, “Look, for God’s sakes, you got us in here, we can certainly go on to LA.”
I said you know there’s nothing left on the airplane and he said, “Well the women’s Garden Club has gone out and cleaned the airplane, with supervision.” And he said, “I think they’ve kind of got a surprise for all of us.”
Well, we get out to the airport, there were hugs and tears and now we don’t want to leave, of course. And so they had made box lunches for everybody, and had them already there at the airport and put our little stairway back up out there to this airplane. Well, by this time, there’s all these hugs, people coming up, and here come the two firemen back to their stations at the top of this platform.
And so, passengers coming in, there were probably about 35 of our original 78 passengers. The ones from Dodge City had on T-shirts that said, “Get the hell out of Dodge,” and everybody’s getting their pictures made and all this kind of stuff.
So we left out an hour late. With the station manager, all of a sudden there were all these towns people standing there, outside and even on the tarmac, inside the terminal, in front of the terminal. And I thought, “Wow, what a send-off.”
And we got door shut, prepare the cabin, here we go, off we’re going to go. So the man in the back of the pickup directed the airplane back out to the side of the runway and the captain said, “We’re going to gun this thing before I release the brake to get us out. Thank goodness that type of airplane, it doesn’t need much runway, it just shoots up, I love that airplane. It just shoots for the moon.
Well, we gunned it, and I said, “Hold on folks here we go.”
And he lifted that thing straight up for the moon, looked out the window and everybody was waving white handkerchiefs for us. Waving us goodbye and safe journey.
And he dipped the wing and made it a point that everybody would see it and how wonderful they had been to us. And he dipped the wing and then we made a right turn, and off we went to LA. It was amazing. And those people, I wanted them to get so much credit and acknowledgement.
Mark is now happily retired and living in South Carolina.
The days after
Capt. Robin Steen described what it was like as a pilot in the days after the attacks.
It was just silence. I mean nobody was going anywhere, no airplanes were allowed to fly at all. In the United States, nothing.
A lot of the pilots went to the rental car companies and the rental car companies said you know what, just take the car. Just take it for however long you need it, and just let us know when you bring it back. So they would go take people home and then they would turn the car over to somebody else and let them go and take people home.
I’m gonna say it was as much as a week and a half later (that she flew again). I don’t know the exact day, but you know when you go back it’s extremely eerie, because everything you knew was completely changed, every bit of security measures that we had was now completely changed.
As a cockpit crew member, you were not allowed out of the cockpit except to go relieve yourself. That’s it. And we had other measures set up that were so different than from what they were before. And as far as like the flight attendants, they were our frontline as far as trying to look at people and recognize and see if there were any threats or dangers, beyond what we were normally doing.
You still go into your job exactly how you’ve been taught to do it but you’re on guard, you’re always on guard, even now you’re on guard because the threat’s not going away.
We are still constantly on guard. And, the airlines, they are constantly looking at this every single day. Anything that appears to be a threat, they look at it every single day.