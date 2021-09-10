9/11 -- A view from the sky

Shaking my head and rounding the corner into the living room, I turned on the television. My roommate, a pilot for USAirways, was there, too. As we’re standing there watching the billowing smoke in disbelief, the second airplane hit the other tower. I looked at her and said, “This is really bad” and sat down on the couch.

As we watched for the next several hours, the horror kept unfolding. A third airplane hit the Pentagon. Then a fourth airplane attempt, thwarted by passengers, crashed in Pennsylvania. Our country had been blindsided. Within hours ATC (Air Traffic Control) had ordered all flights land ASAP at the nearest suitable airport ... and they did.

The people who were airborne at that time, they were told to land immediately. All airplanes land immediately no matter where you were, you might have been going from JFK to LA and wherever they were in the process, they had to pick an airport that was suitable and land. So, all those crew members landed, they were not told exactly what was going on because you can’t really put that information out. We didn’t know if they were listening to us, we had no idea. We didn’t know if there was more to come. Nobody knew anything, so everyone landed and all the airplanes got on the ground, domestically, within a few hours.