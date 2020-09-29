9 local fire departments receive state grants

“A lot of our guys are like me, who have come through the department in 30 years, are aging, and we need that young firefighter coming in to carry on from that foundation we have now,” Godfrey said. “We don’t have a populous area to pull people from, so anything we can do to try to reach out to the community and get those people, we’ll try to.”

Johnson said Brendletown has been fortunate to have a fairly full roster — 35 members with room for 40.

“We need help,” said Brendletown Lt. Ray Thomas. “All the stations need help. … Even though we’ve got 35, we could still use five more.”

Anyone interested in joining a local fire department or finding out how else to help should call the department or drop by a department meeting to learn more.

Brendletown Fire Rescue holds meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Station 1 on U.S. 64. Enola Fire Department holds training meetings at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at its station on Enola Road.

Causey also delivered coloring books about fire safety to Brendletown and Enola fire departments as part of Operation EDITH, which stands for Exit Drill In The Home.