We all know that visionary leaders are in great demand during these turbulent times of up and down business successes and failures, so an article in www.fastcompany.com submitted by the founders of Motto®, in which they listed 9 common traits of such leaders, caught my eye.

Since 1997, The Webby Awards has been recognized as the premiere international honor for Internet excellence. The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners from over 70 participating countries. Heralded as “the Oscars of the Internet,” and since the web has become an instrumental tool for businesses, The Webby Awards are the most important honor those that participate on the web can receive. This year, there were 14,000 entries with 2.5 million votes cast by over 600,000 people.

Motto® was named the 2023 Best Professional Services & Self-Promotion Website at a formal ceremony in May and its founders rubbed elbows with other honorees Emoji Creator Shigetaka Kurita (Lifetime Achievement), SZA (Artist of the Year), Sharon Horgan (Actress of the Year), SmartLess Hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes (Podcast of the Year), Tracee Ellis Ross (Webby Special Achievement), Tobe Nwigwe (Webby Special Achievement), Under the Desk News (Webby Special Achievement), and Chat GPT (Breakout of the Year).

I wanted to find out more about Motto®, and its history was interesting. In 2005, founders Sunny Bonnell and Ashleigh Hansberger were college dropouts bursting with big ideas. They made the decision to start Motto® against a sea of doubt. People said they were too young, too female, too inexperienced, and too broke to succeed in a world where admen made the rules. But they had a little something called vision, and 17 years later, the entrepreneurial firecracker captured the prestigious award.

The Motto® matrix of nine traits comes after working with hundreds of visionary leaders over the years, and their takeaway is that if you possess at least five of these nine traits, it’s safe for you to think of yourself as being a visionary … or a visionary-in-waiting at the very least. They claim that no one possesses all nine, but if you’ve got seven of them, you could be on your way to being legendary.

First on the list was you must be creative. According to Motto®, being creative, “Doesn’t mean that you paint or sketch in your spare time or that you’re a designer or a writer. It means, quite simply, that you dream up things no one else is doing and find ways to take those ideas from mental construct to tactile reality.” Simply put, “One day, something doesn’t exist and the next, it’s in your head. You’re burdened with the impulse to take things apart, tinker, and solve problems no one else wants to be bothered with.”

Second is that you must possess optimism. There’s nothing inherently useful or leader-like about pessimism. According to Motto®, pessimism robs individuals and organizations of their spirit to get things done. However, too much optimism may lead to blindness or too much confidence and this could be just as dangerous. Optimism in just the right measure is empowering for a leader.

You must also be daring. Whatever field of endeavor you’re working in, someone was there before you. Which means, to pursue a vision, you will have to oppose someone or something that’s already established. Your mantra should be, “I have a better idea.”

Motto® hit the nail right on the head on number four: “Great leaders don’t command. They don’t need to. They get their people fired up about big ideas, bigger challenges, doing work they love and being rewarded for it.” Inspiring people with your vision means articulating it in such a way that they can understand it and they can see their place in it.

No matter how brilliant your vision is, you’re going to have to sell it and that’s where being persuasive comes in, number five. The more daring and potentially game-changing your vision is, the harder you’re going to have to sell it to people who are terrified of ideas that are revolutionary. So persuasive skill is key to building a coalition, from the top of the organization all the way down to the individual contributors who will be doing the work.

Naturally, being confident is an integral trait and comes in at number six (although I think it should be higher on the list). Everyone around you might be frightened (even you, down deep inside), but your confidence must be contagious. Motto® adds, “If you don’t feel it, pretend until you can feel it for real.” Super advice!

Obsession is a double-edged sword for a visionary leader. On one hand, you must be obsessed with your vision, because no one else will be in the beginning. However, you can’t allow it to take over your life or prevent you from performing your other duties. Channeled in the right way, obsession is more than a trait that a visionary leader possesses, “It’s also a marker of the quality and appeal of your idea.”

Motto® is so right when they say, “Things never go according to plan,” so you must be adaptable, number eight on the list. “Plan A is just a polite suggestion. You need Plan B, Plan C, and, most important, the ability to think on the balls of your feet and adapt as conditions change. Adaptability is about not having an ego; the vision is more important than your being right.”

Finally, for number nine, you need resilience. It may be that you’re going to fail. Your vision will drag you into a dark hole at some point and there may be failures, defections, and blown budgets. The winning team at Motto® says, “When those happen, you can quit, or you can keep going. If you have the grit to keep going, your people will follow.”