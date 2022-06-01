99 years of American carnival experience and family fun returns to Valley Hills Mall

HICKORY — The James E. Strates Shows, founded in 1923 and one of North America’s leading outdoor amusement providers, is bringing back the fun and excitement of the classic American carnival to Hickory. The Valley Hills Mall Summer Carnival is scheduled to open at the Valley Hills Mall, 1960 U.S. Highway 70 SE, Hickory, on Friday and continue until June 12.

This family-friendly event will feature more than 20 state-of-the-art thrill rides, a Kiddieland designed especially for children, delicious fair food and challenging games of skill. Midway favorites include the “Monkey Maze,” “Dream Wheel,” “Sky Flyer,” and the enduring family favorite, a carousel.

The Valley Hills Mall Carnival will offer the freshest, most tantalizing foods with incredible, mouth-watering aromas in the air. From out-of-this-world funnel cakes dusted with powdered sugar to French fries drizzled with vinegar, fairgoers will be sure to enjoy favorite foods and beverages.

The fair opens at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Closing times vary based on weather conditions and midway capacity. Parking is free and gate admission is free. Fairgoers will be able to take advantage of several money-saving, unlimited ride offers that include $25 pay-one-price ride wristband Monday through Thursdays and $30 pay-one-price ride wristband Fridays to Sundays. Learn more at www.facebook.com/ValleyHillsMallCarnival.

The Strates Shows is a 99-year-old family-owned and operated outdoor amusement and carnival business with headquarters in Orlando, Florida. Founded in 1923 by Greek immigrant James E. Strates as the Southern Tier Shows in Elmira, New York, the Strates Shows is one of America’s premiere providers of carnival midways.

Over the decades, the Strates Shows has brought many innovations to the carnival industry, including cooperative promotions, a centralized ticket system, advance ticket sales, and the FunCard electronic ticketing system that utilizes bar codes to control access to carnival rides on the midway and provides seamless, transparent accounting to partners. The Strates Shows will celebrate its centennial year of operation in 2023.