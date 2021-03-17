A card I won’t forget

The woman who sent the card, of course, didn’t intend for me to take the “Oops” that way. She wrote the word because she’d made a mistake. Rather than worry about appearing perfect, she focused on the heart of the matter, the loss and her response to that loss.

Many years ago, the 21-year-old son of a friend of mine died in a freak accident. I had to call, but had no idea what to say. I hoped my friend would do the talking, but got the answering machine. For one terrifying moment, I tried to decide whether or not to hang up without saying anything. But I couldn’t, not after that death, no matter how inadequate I felt. I started one sentence, interrupted it with another, lost my voice to tears, babbled. What did I say? I have no idea.

Yet the next time I saw her, she thanked me over and over for my message. “It meant so much to me,” she said.

Of course, it’s important to try one’s best. And not everyone appreciates mistakes as much as my friend and I did.

But the card with the spelling error inspired me to get more flawed cards in the mail. It reminded me there are no perfect words. Even if there were, they’d become clichés, and a cliché may not offer comfort, because it’s been said so often already.

One’s perfection is not the point anyway. Sometimes — even at the most solemn of moments — a humble “Oops” is just what is needed.

Maggie McKinney is a member of Morganton Writers Group.