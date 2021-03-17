A card I won’t forget

After the death of my brother in 2020, I received many sympathy cards.
Some made me laugh, others made me cry. Many brought back forgotten memories — the huge milkshake my ice-cream-loving brother complained was “teeny-tiny,” his bowling braggadocio, and his enthusiastic hymn singing at church the morning we arrived late and sat on folding chairs outside the sanctuary. One friend wrote that she’d miss my brother’s unfiltered, not necessarily polite, comments. Other cards surprised me with an insight about life or a flash of beauty. All gave me the comfort that someone had cared enough not only to write, but to get the card in the mail. I appreciated every one.
But one, in particular, re-taught me an important lesson.
I’ve always found sympathy cards the hardest thing to write. How can one respond to the most difficult time in a person’s life? What do I say, what can I say, in the face of the loss of an entire person and personality? I can’t make it better, can’t bring that person back. Sometimes death is a good thing, but death at the right time is, nonetheless, devastating. Even those of us who believe in an afterlife still grieve that our unique person will never again appear at the breakfast table, laugh at our pitiful jokes, or thank God in a bedtime prayer for the “fun” he had that day going grocery shopping with his “friend.”
Not only that, the specter of Job’s friends, who made him feel worse after his losses, haunts me. I certainly don’t want to write something that makes the survivor feel bad.
I’ve often thrown sympathy cards away when I misspelled words, dropped blobs of ink or written inarticulate sentences that a person could take the wrong way. Once, I wrote three cards to one person, ran out of cards and ended up mailing the least offensive. Occasionally, I didn’t send a card because I couldn’t get it perfect.
I know a woman who seems to do everything right. Stylish and energetic, she is dependable, polite, gracious and thoughtful. She dresses neatly, never weighs a pound too much or too little. She remembers kindnesses. When I opened her card, I knew she would have the perfect words.
Her card was pretty, with flowers. It was timely and addressed correctly. The sentiment was comforting. But she had misspelled a word, drawn a line through it, and written “Oops” in parentheses.
That “Oops” might have summed up much of my brother’s life. He often couldn’t find his other sock because he was sitting on it. He couldn’t drive or vote or go to regular school. He didn’t always understand what people were talking about, even before dementia. He summed up illogical remarks with a confident, “I rest my case,” or “I’m right, I know I’m right.” At the same time, he knew he wasn’t perfect. After another spilled cup of coffee, lost shoe or dropped toothbrush, he’d sigh and say, “I’m not thinking today.”
The woman who sent the card, of course, didn’t intend for me to take the “Oops” that way. She wrote the word because she’d made a mistake. Rather than worry about appearing perfect, she focused on the heart of the matter, the loss and her response to that loss.
Many years ago, the 21-year-old son of a friend of mine died in a freak accident. I had to call, but had no idea what to say. I hoped my friend would do the talking, but got the answering machine. For one terrifying moment, I tried to decide whether or not to hang up without saying anything. But I couldn’t, not after that death, no matter how inadequate I felt. I started one sentence, interrupted it with another, lost my voice to tears, babbled. What did I say? I have no idea.
Yet the next time I saw her, she thanked me over and over for my message. “It meant so much to me,” she said.
Of course, it’s important to try one’s best. And not everyone appreciates mistakes as much as my friend and I did.
But the card with the spelling error inspired me to get more flawed cards in the mail. It reminded me there are no perfect words. Even if there were, they’d become clichés, and a cliché may not offer comfort, because it’s been said so often already.
One’s perfection is not the point anyway. Sometimes — even at the most solemn of moments — a humble “Oops” is just what is needed.
Maggie McKinney is a member of Morganton Writers Group.