A Cousins Day Christmas - Burke County Notebook

The four of us lived in North Carolina, so in 2008, the First Daughters decided to meet in Statesville for a day trip. While Nedra’s younger sister Tresa was not a first daughter, she called-in from Texas to talk with us as we ate lunch. The First Daughters decided to gather quarterly, and the call-ins became a regular part of our time.

About two years after we started meeting, Tresa moved back to North Carolina. So, what would happen with the First Daughter’s Club? Would a new member fit in? After due deliberation, the charter members changed the group name from “The First Daughters Club” to “Cousins Day,” and granted Tresa membership on a provisional basis until she could prove herself worthy of full affiliation. If this restriction seems a little unkind, take heart that it created endless opportunities for Tresa to remind us that she is the baby.

Provisional membership notwithstanding, our gatherings grew from nostalgic family reflection sessions to healing, therapeutic getaways. Weekend trips became time for cultivating intimacy and deep trust, getting to know each other in ways we had not known each other when we were younger, intentionally celebrating good things in our lives and supporting each other through trials.