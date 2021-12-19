A Cousins Day Christmas - Burke County Notebook

Two weeks ago, I met with three of my cousins for our 2021 Cousins Day Christmas.
We convened in Winston-Salem for a museum tour, lunch and gift exchanges. This Cousins Day was like many others we have enjoyed since the tradition began nearly 14 years ago. There are always lots of hugs, smiles and laughter (sometimes tears), lots of good food and confidential conversation — with no topic off limits — and ample opportunities to share our story with people who seem drawn to our energy.
Our group consists of five vibrant women. Connie, the eldest, is known for her sharp tongue and her soft heart. Next is Bernie, who passed away in 2017, but is still tangibly present at every gathering. I’m next in line and usually considered the “spiritual one” and the goody-two-shoes. Then comes Nedra, a straight shooter with a quick wit and a no-nonsense attitude. Last is Tresa, the most inquisitive and outgoing among us, who is quick to point out that she is the youngest.
The origins of Cousins Day go back to around 2007 when Connie, Bernie, Nedra and I first connected by email. We realized that we had found a convenient way to keep our close-knit family updated since we had moved to different places. Our mothers were sisters, and we were their eldest daughters, so this cluster of fun-loving, outspoken women officially dubbed ourselves “The First Daughters’ Club.”
The four of us lived in North Carolina, so in 2008, the First Daughters decided to meet in Statesville for a day trip. While Nedra’s younger sister Tresa was not a first daughter, she called-in from Texas to talk with us as we ate lunch. The First Daughters decided to gather quarterly, and the call-ins became a regular part of our time.
About two years after we started meeting, Tresa moved back to North Carolina. So, what would happen with the First Daughter’s Club? Would a new member fit in? After due deliberation, the charter members changed the group name from “The First Daughters Club” to “Cousins Day,” and granted Tresa membership on a provisional basis until she could prove herself worthy of full affiliation. If this restriction seems a little unkind, take heart that it created endless opportunities for Tresa to remind us that she is the baby.
Provisional membership notwithstanding, our gatherings grew from nostalgic family reflection sessions to healing, therapeutic getaways. Weekend trips became time for cultivating intimacy and deep trust, getting to know each other in ways we had not known each other when we were younger, intentionally celebrating good things in our lives and supporting each other through trials.
My favorite Cousins Day Christmas gathering was on Dec. 10, 2016, when I graduated from Appalachian State University with my doctorate. The Cousins Day crew was present and accounted for. Also in the auditorium that day were my father, my maternal aunts, my husband, children, grandchildren and two of my closest friends. After the ceremony, we went to my home for a celebration dinner that will always be one of my fondest memories.
Four months later, my father passed away. Two months after he died, Bernie entered her rest after a long and difficult battle with cancer.
There’s something healing about spending time with people who have known you long and well, whose mere presence strengthens you. There’s something comforting about being with people who have deep, rich memories that include you, who could “spill the tea” on you, but love you enough not to. There’s something powerful about spending time with people who let you be silly, who you can trust and allow to speak love and truth to you, sometimes without even saying a word.
There was no shortage of words during this year’s Cousins Day Christmas at the art museum. We engaged in our usual active banter, evaluating and interpreting paintings and concocting sometimes humorous narratives to contextualize photographs in the collection. The executive director happened by, and as others often are, was drawn into our energy and asked us to share our story with her. We did so, gladly.
Our Cousins Day story carries a contagious joy that’s hard to explain. We share it whatever the season, because Bernie is and always will be alive and present there. Her vitality is the essence of Cousins Day. It still travels with us, binds us together when we get testy with each other, and reminds us of what she always said: “I love you, but God loves you most.”