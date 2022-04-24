A different kind of silence - Burke County Notebook

When I was asked to deliver a commencement address for my eighth-grade graduation from Crossnore Junior High in 1973, I did not speak about striving for future success or of my gratitude for the support of my teachers and family. I did not reference new beginnings or the challenges our class would face in high school.

I chose a topic that at best could be called unique and at worst a bit bizarre. Truth is, I had all but forgotten the entire event until just a few weeks ago when I came across my speech notes while cleaning out an old cedar chest. Tucked inside the pages of a small pink diary from that year were 10 3-inch by 5-inch index cards. On them, handwritten in pencil, was a message that came straight from my heart. I wanted everyone in Crossnore’s gymnasium (and all the world, for that matter) to know about a true love of mine. My love for a mountain.

What can I say? We love what we love, and I loved a mountain.

As I turned over the cards in my hands, I read the speech silently and smiled as I thought of all those parents, teachers and students who listened politely while I told them about needing a place to be alone with my thoughts and of finding a place where I could feel God’s presence. What I didn’t tell them was that when I made the 20-minute walk from our house to the top of Rose Mountain, I was, more often than not, running away from problems at home.

Don’t get me wrong, sometimes things at home were really good. My family would sit on the porch stringing and breaking green beans, listening to country music on the portable radio. When we took a break, my mom or Elsie would try to teach me how to dance. Elsie might show me how she could do the Charleston, lifting her long skirts and moving her feet so fast that I would stare in amazement. My mom loved to clog. Then, we’d get back to work, talking and cuttin’ up much of the time. But there was also a lot of chaos at home as well. With Elsie’s family and ours together, there were a dozen of us living in that two bedroom house. Plus, there were no locks on any of the doors. No. Locks. Anywhere.

There were times when fights broke out and I was afraid. My “runaway” place in the house was underneath a clothesline in the back bedroom. I would hide under mom and Elsie’s long dresses with my fingers in my ears until I felt it was safe to come out. Sometimes I would grab something to read and go out to one of the abandoned cars in our yard. The interiors would be warmed by the sun, and I could read there for hours. By far, though, my favorite place to run away to was the top of the mountain behind our house.

It was a beautiful place; that is for sure, but it wasn’t the beauty alone that drew up. It was the deep quiet of the place. I grew up in a hollar just off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Jonas Ridge, and the view from Rose Mountain (as my family called it) rivaled many of the views folks travel from all over the country to see. From the top there was a direct view of Grandfather Mountain. To the left were the mountains heading into East Tennessee. Below were rows and rows of Fraser Firs planted by my uncles, who owned the land. There was no sign of civilization from the mountaintop, except one dirt road winding off in the distance in the vicinity of Pineola.

There were no light lines or telephone poles, no houses visible and no sounds except the call of a bird or the rustle of wind through the trees. It was the silence up there that I loved most. In fact, my speech began with these words: “There is a mountain right above my home where I go to be alone, just God, me, and miles and miles of deep silence. It is where I go to find peace.”

I ended the speech by encouraging others to find a place of their own to be alone with their thoughts and feel God’s presence.

So many things have changed since that day. Rose Mountain no longer belongs to anyone in my family. The house I grew up in no longer stands. Of the 12 of us who lived there, only three are still living. There is no going home.

But some things don’t change. Nearly 50 years later, I am still talking about a place from my childhood and the freedom and peace I found there. What can I say? We love what we love. And I loved Rose Mountain.

Deb Rose is a member of the Morganton Writers’ Group.