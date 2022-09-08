A guide to this weekend’s festival foods

Those looking to grab a bite of festival fare this weekend may find their fill at the Historic Morganton Festival.
In its 40th year, the festival will kick-off at noon Friday when food and craft vendors open their booths to the public, followed by the Kids Zone and Teen Zone opening at 2 p.m. Music will kick off on the Courthouse Square Stage at 8 p.m. Friday night.
As always, entry to the festival and its concerts is free of charge.
Here’s a look at the food vendors who will be onsite Friday and Saturday:
SAVORY
- Steak Boys Inc. with turkey legs, gyros, corndogs, fried mushrooms, chicken fingers, fries, homemade chips, salad platters, butterfly fries, corn on the cob, chicken on a stick, smoothies, iced tea, lemonade
- St. Charles Hmong Catholic Group with their Hmong egg rolls
- Burke Ballers Athletic Association with chicken wings, hamburgers, hot dogs
- Scarboro Fair with hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecue sandwiches, French fries and corn
- Tumblemania with hot dogs, pizza, lemonade, Dippin’ Dots, Pepsi products
- BBQ on a Stick with teriyaki chicken on a stick
- Avery Willing Workers with a fish fry
- Thai Town with Thai Chinese food: beef or chicken on a stick, fried rice, Lo Mein, Pad Thai, vegetable egg rolls
- Party in a Pita with falafel, veggie gyros, hummus/tabouli pita sandwich, stuffed grape leaves/hummus pita sandwich, baba ghanouj with pita wedges, tabouli salad, veggie sampler platter, garlic chick pita, gyros, shawarma, chicken tenders with fries, breaded shrimp with fires, corndog with fries
SWEET
- Nothing Bundt Cakes with individual Bundt cakes in a variety of flavors, all topped with butter cream cheese frosting
- Jason’s Concessions with funnel cakes, lemonade and shaved ice
- Southern Charm Winery with sweet wines and wine slushies
- Carolina Tea Company with mugs filled with sweet tea, lemonade, fruit punch and unsweetened tea
- Waldensian Style Wines with wine and wine slushies
- The Nut House with honey roasted pecans, cashews and almonds
- Handy’s Kettle Corn with kettle popcorn, flavored kettle corn, lemonade, flavored lemonade and hand-dipped ice cream
- Hinnant Family Vineyards and Winery with wine by the bottle or glass, wine cups and T-shirts and non-alcoholic grape juice
- Paris Festival with baked cinnamon sticks, apple tart/pie, apple bread pudding, New Orleans and Apple beignets, and funnel cakes
- Sunset Slush of the Blue Ridge with Italian ice smooth soft sorbet
- Knob Creek Farms and Creamery with ice cream
- Morganton Optimist with cotton candy, popcorn, snow cones, Pepsi products
- D&J Concessions with soft serve ice cream with cup/cake cone/waffle cone options, root beer floats, orange soda floats, fudge brownie sundaes, frozen bananas, fried candy bars, fried pecan pie, fried frozen cheesecake, funnel cake, lemonade, tea, Pepsi and water
- Little Guatemala with coffee drinks
For more information on the festival and its offerings, visit www.morgantonfest.org.