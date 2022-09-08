A guide to this weekend’s festival foods

Those looking to grab a bite of festival fare this weekend may find their fill at the Historic Morganton Festival.

In its 40th year, the festival will kick-off at noon Friday when food and craft vendors open their booths to the public, followed by the Kids Zone and Teen Zone opening at 2 p.m. Music will kick off on the Courthouse Square Stage at 8 p.m. Friday night.

As always, entry to the festival and its concerts is free of charge.

Here’s a look at the food vendors who will be onsite Friday and Saturday:

SAVORY

Steak Boys Inc. with turkey legs, gyros, corndogs, fried mushrooms, chicken fingers, fries, homemade chips, salad platters, butterfly fries, corn on the cob, chicken on a stick, smoothies, iced tea, lemonade

St. Charles Hmong Catholic Group with their Hmong egg rolls

Burke Ballers Athletic Association with chicken wings, hamburgers, hot dogs

Scarboro Fair with hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecue sandwiches, French fries and corn

Tumblemania with hot dogs, pizza, lemonade, Dippin’ Dots, Pepsi products

BBQ on a Stick with teriyaki chicken on a stick

Avery Willing Workers with a fish fry

Thai Town with Thai Chinese food: beef or chicken on a stick, fried rice, Lo Mein, Pad Thai, vegetable egg rolls

Party in a Pita with falafel, veggie gyros, hummus/tabouli pita sandwich, stuffed grape leaves/hummus pita sandwich, baba ghanouj with pita wedges, tabouli salad, veggie sampler platter, garlic chick pita, gyros, shawarma, chicken tenders with fries, breaded shrimp with fires, corndog with fries







SWEET

Nothing Bundt Cakes with individual Bundt cakes in a variety of flavors, all topped with butter cream cheese frosting

Jason’s Concessions with funnel cakes, lemonade and shaved ice

Southern Charm Winery with sweet wines and wine slushies

Carolina Tea Company with mugs filled with sweet tea, lemonade, fruit punch and unsweetened tea

Waldensian Style Wines with wine and wine slushies

The Nut House with honey roasted pecans, cashews and almonds

Handy’s Kettle Corn with kettle popcorn, flavored kettle corn, lemonade, flavored lemonade and hand-dipped ice cream

Hinnant Family Vineyards and Winery with wine by the bottle or glass, wine cups and T-shirts and non-alcoholic grape juice

Paris Festival with baked cinnamon sticks, apple tart/pie, apple bread pudding, New Orleans and Apple beignets, and funnel cakes

Sunset Slush of the Blue Ridge with Italian ice smooth soft sorbet

Knob Creek Farms and Creamery with ice cream

Morganton Optimist with cotton candy, popcorn, snow cones, Pepsi products

D&J Concessions with soft serve ice cream with cup/cake cone/waffle cone options, root beer floats, orange soda floats, fudge brownie sundaes, frozen bananas, fried candy bars, fried pecan pie, fried frozen cheesecake, funnel cake, lemonade, tea, Pepsi and water

Little Guatemala with coffee drinks

For more information on the festival and its offerings, visit www.morgantonfest.org.