There’s been much written and posted about Gen Z workers (those born between 1997 and 2012) “quiet quitting” their jobs or basically doing the bare minimum to maintain their position at work. Reading articles online trying to understand what Gen Z is all about and why some of them think this way, I realized that their way of thinking isn’t due to some stark generational divide that’s left young people less devoted to their work while those in the older generational workforce maintain a no-nonsense work ethic that’s driven them forward for years.

There’s more to it that I never thought about. In essence, a lack of work ethic isn’t to blame, but a lack of interpersonal connection and belonging in the workplace may very well be influencing their way of thinking.

It’s been difficult for Gen Z workers beginning a career in a virtual environment. Rather than start work in a bustling office, even if it’s simply in a cubicle, they’ve been at home, alone most of the time, and devoid of the office experience daily routines such as meeting at the coffee machine or taking a break with fellow workers for a walk outside.

Sure, it’s nice to work in one’s sweats or pajamas while others must squeeze into tight shoes or struggle to get a tie to cooperate. And then there’s the commute in all sorts of traffic and weather to make sure they get to work on time. After reading these articles, I realized that not all is heavenly for young Gen Z remote workers.

Gen Z currently makes up about 13% of the U.S. workforce, and many have never experienced a pre-pandemic office. This means they’ve had to build organic relationships or collaborated with other team members in real time. And these days, about 26% of U.S. employees work remotely.

Within these percentages lies a generation of up-and-coming talent navigating the uncertainty of onboarding and relationship-building from the confines of their studio apartments, all while confronting the shift from campus life to a virtual office. That can’t be easy, and it must be lonely. Some of my favorite memories center around the office environment and that’s where I met my buddies that still check in with me after all these years.

So, what can we do to help especially if we work remotely and know there are some Gen Z associates who may be struggling to fit in? For everyone’s benefit, company veterans, and young employees themselves, must be proactive about fostering mentorship and professional development from afar.

According to reps of Gen Z, most young workers are hungry to work, to learn, to show off their strengths, and to become the professionals they’ve dreamed of becoming. When this excitement is neglected, it can be demoralizing, making it harder to find purpose and produce quality work. So, to prevent quiet quitting and help young, eager talent grow, leaders must find ways to put this ambition into practice virtually.

According to www.fastcompany.com, one solution is to expose these employees to work beyond their department or immediate team. Leaders might consider inviting these workers to new business meetings or other sessions that give insight into the company’s operations. Recommend books, articles and other sources of learning that pertain to their skill set. When younger employees are encouraged to participate in important conversations, they’ll feel more empowered, valued and eager to make an impact. This builds confidence, career skills and a motivation to continue learning. For this group, work is still new — which means it’s still exciting. Remember those days baby boomers when work was exciting?

Research shows that more than 40% of Fortune 500 employees are motivated to do their best work when regularly receiving clear feedback. Effective mentorship means explicitly communicating what they’re doing well and what needs improvement. When collaboration primarily takes place online, interpreting reactions to one’s work, i.e., facial expressions and body language that you’d see in person, is no longer second nature.

To best mentor young workers today, managers need to fine-tune their constructive feedback skills. The Gen Z author of one article I read recommends breaking down recent work and giving specific action points on how to improve for next time. I loved the author’s inciteful quote: “Praise goes a long way, but a thoughtful critique can last a career.”

One-on-ones are exciting for young employees; it’s a chance for them to show off what they’re working on and how they’re adding value to a team. Equally, it’s a chance for them to see what professional development looks like. Young employees are still figuring out how their career paths may unfold. When meeting with a younger employee, share what you’re working on, your busy calendar, the challenges you’re facing, and your thought processes as you overcome them. According to the Gen Z author, it isn’t boring to them but rather it may help them approach their work from an elevated perspective.

And connecting with Gen Z workers goes both ways, so Gen Z’ers need to be proactive about figuring out who they want to learn from and volunteer for tasks and seek out ways to make their presence known in a smart and helpful way.

For all to thrive in a remote environment, professional growth and engagement must be a top priority, especially when mentoring up-and-coming talent. Leaders have an opportunity to build meaningful partnerships with the next generation of workers. Although this requires an intentional effort while working from home, such a partnership has the power to create immense value for everyone involved. Adapting to this new model of mentorship will take time, but it’s a valuable challenge to conquer to help new and valuable talent struggling to fit in.

“The delicate balance of mentoring someone is not creating them in your own image, but giving them the opportunity to create themselves.” — Steven Spielberg