We all know the dangers of smoking, excess drinking, a poor diet, lack of exercise, and the use of dangerous drugs, but according to the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, loneliness poses health risks just as deadly. In fact, widespread loneliness right here in America is as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily and about half of U.S. adults say they’ve experienced loneliness.

“We now know that loneliness is a common feeling that many people experience. It’s like hunger or thirst. It’s a feeling the body sends us when something we need for survival is missing,” Murthy told The Associated Press in an interview. “Millions of people in America are struggling in the shadows, and that’s not right. That’s why I issued this advisory to pull back the curtain on a struggle that too many people are experiencing.”

Research shows that Americans, who have become less engaged with worship houses, community organizations and even their own family members in recent decades, have steadily reported an increase in feelings of loneliness. The number of single households has also doubled over the last 60 years. And the crisis deeply worsened when COVID-19 spread, prompting schools and workplaces to shut their doors and sending millions of Americans to isolate at home away from relatives or friends.

People stayed away from their friend groups during the coronavirus pandemic and reduced time spent with those friends. Americans spent about 20 minutes a day in person with friends in 2020, down from 60 minutes daily nearly two decades earlier. Sadly because it should be a happy time, the loneliness epidemic is hitting young people ages 15 to 24 especially hard. The age group reported a 70% decrease in time spent with friends during the same period.

Loneliness increases the risk of premature death by nearly 30%, with the report revealing that those with poor social relationships also had a greater risk of stroke and heart disease. Isolation also elevates a person’s likelihood of experiencing depression, anxiety and dementia.

Technology has rapidly intensified the loneliness problem, with one study cited in the report finding that people who used social media for two hours or more daily were more than twice as likely to report feeling socially isolated than those who were on such apps for less than 30 minutes a day. Dr. Murthy’s report suggests that technology companies roll out protections for children especially around their social media behavior.

“There’s really no substitute for in-person interaction,” he said. “As we shifted to use technology more and more for our communication, we lost out on a lot of that in-person interaction. How do we design technology that strengthens our relationships as opposed to weaken them?”

According to key takeaways from his complete report (find it on the website www.hhs.gov/surgeongeneral), humans are wired for social connection, but we’ve become more isolated over time. Social connection is as essential to our long-term survival as food and water. But today, loneliness is more widespread than other major health issues in the U.S. and the epidemic of loneliness and isolation is a major public health concern.

Social connection is vital to community health and success. Socially connected communities enjoy better population-level health and are more prepared for, and resilient in the face of, disaster situations. They also experience greater economic prosperity and reduced levels of crime and violence.

This is a lot of doom and gloom and the optimistic side of my brain wanted to find out how we can address the problem of loneliness as a community. According to Dr. Murthy, together, we can advance social connection and improve our nation’s public health by each one of us committing ourselves to our relationships and communities. The surgeon general is calling on workplaces, schools, technology companies, community organizations, parents, and other people to make changes that will boost the country’s connectedness. He advises people to join community groups and put down their phones when they’re catching up with friends; employers to think carefully about their remote work policies; and health systems to provide training for doctors to recognize the health risks of loneliness.

I turned to the website www.verywellmind.com and found some suggestions to lessen feelings of loneliness and I hope that readers find some or all of these helpful.

Number one: Consider community service or another activity that you enjoy. These situations present opportunities to meet people and cultivate new friendships and social interactions. Think “nonprofit” for people or organizations that would welcome your help with open arms.

Number two: Expect the best. Lonely people often expect rejection, so instead, try focusing on positive thoughts and attitudes in your social relationships.

Three: Focus on developing quality relationships and seek people who share similar attitudes, interests and values with you. Like to play cards like me? Start a group of bridge, canasta, hearts or poker players just for the fun of it. A yoga class, too, might soothe the body and mind.

Four: Recognize that loneliness is a sign that something needs to change. Don’t expect things to change overnight, but you can start taking steps that will help relieve your feelings of loneliness and build connections that support your well-being.

Five: Strengthen a current relationship. Building new connections is important, but improving your existing relationships can also be a success to combat loneliness. Try calling a friend or family member you haven’t spoken to in a while.

And lastly, talk to someone you can trust. Reaching out to someone in your life to talk about what you’re feeling is important. This can be someone you know such as a family member, but you might also consider talking to your doctor or a therapist. Online therapy can also be an option because it allows you to contact a therapist whenever it is convenient for you.

Most important — stay positive and be good to yourself. You deserve it!