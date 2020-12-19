A Historic Day: First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Burke County

A handful of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge teammates were the first in Burke County and among the first in the state to get a COVID-19 vaccine Thursday afternoon.

The first doses arrived late morning on Thursday and by 4 p.m., Aislin Mosteller, BSN, RN, an ICU nurse, was the first person in Burke County to get the vaccine.

Since getting notice that we were getting 975 doses of the vaccine, CHS Blue Ridge worked to develop comprehensive plans to safely store and distribute the vaccine. Officials also kept in mind social distancing when gathering teammates for the vaccine and the required 15-minute wait afterward.

The vaccine, made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech, is packed in dry ice to keep it ultra-frozen.

Like the flu vaccine, the most common side effects are pain where the shot was given, fatigue and headache. Muscle pain, chills, joint pain and a low-grade fever are less likely. CHS Blue Ridge is having vaccinated teammates wait 15 minutes after receiving the shot before being cleared to return to work. During the wait time, they were able to make an appointment for the second required dose to be administered three weeks after the first.