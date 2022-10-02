A man in charge of the kitchen? - Burke County Notebook

We’ve always had excellent men volunteers on our once-a-month soup kitchen team, but even so, I was concerned when I heard a man had been hired as food ministry manager of Burke United Christian Ministries. What if he were a “mansplainer” who told us kitchen facts we’d known for years? What if he expected women to do all the work?

To make matters worse, I heard he was a bona fide chef. What if he were arrogant as I’ve heard TV show chefs are?

I wasn’t prejudiced, however, about his “being raised” in Indiana. Though I’ve lived most of my life in the South, I spent grades K-12 in the North and still get annoyed when Southerners make generalized negative comments about Yankees.

Ryan Yost, who graduated from Vincennes University in Vincennes, Indiana, with a degree in sign language, worked in a restaurant to help with school expenses.

“I discovered I liked being in a kitchen environment,” he said. “It’s fast-paced, engaged and hands on.”

So he attended Chef’s Academy in Indianapolis, graduating in 2014.

He’s since worked at country clubs and in restaurants. Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, offered him an internship that turned into a full-time position. Two years later, while still in his 20s, he went back to Indianapolis and rose to position of sous chef, the second in command, of a local country club. He became very career oriented.

“And then,” he said, “I met my wife.”

After he and Hannah Spahn married, they decided to start a family. She preferred to raise children near her parents, who lived in Morganton, and he was happy to “get away from cold winters.” In February of 2018, they officially moved here. They now have two children: Edward, 19 months, and Grace, 4 months.

Though Yost found a restaurant job in Lenoir, he realized he was working too many hours and most of those in the evening. On one of TV’s chef’s channels, he heard an older chef say that the one thing he regretted about his career was that he hadn’t seen his own children grow up.

“That really impacted me,” he said. “I wanted to see my children while they were awake. I wanted to be there for their programs.”

His wife, who works at Habitat for Humanity in Catawba County, has always worked in the nonprofit world. Through her jobs, Yost discovered that “nonprofits treat not just their clients, but also their employees well. They strive for a home-life balance.”

Easter Monday 2021 Yost began his new job at BUCM, which due to COVID-19, had a diminished staff and few volunteers. But he focused on what he did have.

“I took my skills and assessed what BUCM is capable of,” he said. “I’d learned from school and jobs how important fresh food is.”

He really liked the ministry’s new emphasis on the Matthew 25 initiative. The goal, he explained, was not just to put Band-Aids on homelessness and poverty, but to put a “cast on it,” to make “real changes in people’s lives,” he said. “Get them out of poverty.”

In college — before learning about good nutrition and habits — he had, at times, been distracted by hunger and knew that hungry people weren’t thinking about learning.

“My duty is to feed people, so they can focus on preparing for job interviews, learning new jobs and finding homes,” he said.

He praised the work of others at the ministry, including the housing coordinator, who helps clients learn the process of finding a place to live.

Yost also heads the food pantry, which like the soup kitchen, aims to provide “fresh food, fruits and vegetables and meat.” He appreciates questions.

“I always call people back in regard to food questions so they don’t waste it,” he said.

In the kitchen, he is “starting to go green” and “trying to compost.” He is investing in compostable take-out containers, more expensive, but less environmentally negative. He wants to purchase additional reusable trays.

In addition to more time with his family, Yost appreciates the role he plays in the community.

“I really feel like I’m making a difference,” he said.

He’s grateful volunteers are back.

“Volunteers are essential to the BUCM ministry,” he said. “We need more.”

When our team first returned, I went early to meet our new director. He smiled at me from behind an impossibly tall mound of green, orange and yellow vegetables that he was chopping at lightning speed. He told me what we were serving that day, then rushed over to a boiling pot on the aged, black-encrusted soup kitchen stove (with its non-functional oven). He dumped and stirred ingredients, tested and tasted them.

Our volunteers have been impressed.

Ann Moncrief says: “Ryan is an excellent and creative chef — which isn’t easy when cooking for crowds. He takes time to utilize all the donated resources, little is wasted and all is delicious.” Best of all, she can tell “he likes the clients — by his meals and interactions with them.”

Volunteer Anne Thompson loves to sample his creations, especially the shrimp soup. About his soups, meats and roasted vegetables, she says admiringly: “This is as good as food you get in the finest restaurant — maybe better.”

As for me, I’ve enjoyed sharing details with him about our northern upbringings and maybe a joke or two about southerners and their curious ways.

But my prejudices about men and chefs have taken a real hit. Yost is no “mansplainer.” He jokingly limits my non-stop questions. He’s not a know-it-all or bossy or lazy. He agreed to this article, hoping to encourage people to donate time and money to help in this vital ministry of feeding people and changing lives.

But soup kitchen work is hard. And though nonprofits may allow more at-home time than high-pressure, money-making jobs, the work is demanding. The BUCM goal is challenging, sometimes seemingly impossible. And I hesitated to write this essay for fear some restaurant will give him an offer.

So, please, help me keep a man in the kitchen! Volunteer today!