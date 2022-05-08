A mother is the one perfect rose in the garden of life - Burke County Notebook

For those of you that are blessed to still have your mothers, remember that you can never love them too much, hug them too long or give them enough of your time. It doesn’t matter if you are 30 or 60 years old, our mothers need our help in so many ways. If their physical health is good, sometimes they become forgetful as Alzheimer’s disease edges into their lives.

Some of us live quite a long distance from our moms, and others have the joy of daily contact. When someone passes that you are with daily, the pain of losing them is constant, even after several years. But I can’t help but think that children who live far away regret times lost with their mothers.

I always strove to be like my mom in the way I treated others, but I often failed. I told myself not to ask questions, to keep my opinion to myself and not offer unsolicited advice. I know I did not keep that pledge all the time.

My mother, born Leona Sue Taylor, was the next to youngest of 10 children. We found out when we applied for her Social Security that her name was misspelled on her birth certificate, so her legal name was Lenoa. We had a good laugh.

She loved cats and from an early age, had one or two. She was my best friend and gave an amazing back scratch.

She ventured to Baltimore, Maryland with a friend, Cora, after high school and worked in a government agency before moving back to Morganton. My father was a traveling salesman who sold gorgeous red letter edition Bibles. I have hers, still marked with her favorite passages, and a clipping that read: “A parent’s true joy is when they hear how their child describes them.”

She was a slim dark-haired beauty and that beauty showed through her smile until she passed at age 91. She loved all kinds of music, (well, not the techno, rap, punk) the big bands of the 1940s, bluegrass and country songs, rock ‘n’ roll and old-fashioned gospel. We sang alto side by side in Oak Hill’s church choir for many years, and I followed her lead.

She loved flowers and took care of her plants with love. She was amazing at growing vegetables and tended her garden well. We spent many summer afternoons shucking corn or stringing green beans.

Mom volunteered as a Girl Scout leader for Oak Hill’s Troop 199, and I tagged along at their meetings and their camping trips. She worked at my store from 1982 until 2010. Customers liked her and she enjoyed staying busy. When people came in, they often stayed to chat.

Many years ago, I wrote lyrics to a song: “When we’re babies we cry Mama, when we’re older we say Mom. When we want something special – it’s Mother Dear. But as the years roll by and the time goes on – sooner or later we’ll hear: Dear old Mother, with her heart of gold, Papa’s gone, she’s growing old. Where’s she gonna live now – where’s she gonna go?”

If we are fortunate, our parents get to live at home their whole lives. More often than not, they require assistance that prevents that. My mom lucked out, as we had CNAs that helped my brother, Jack, and me with her care. She was confused at times, but she knew our names. Once, my brother passed her in the hall and asked for a kiss on his cheek. Her response was, “Huh uh! I gave you one yesterday.” I was the one that had the privilege of getting her ready for bed most nights after a warm hug and an “I love you.”

Even in the last years, she loved going places. I’ve got a video of her in my car, tapping her toes and clapping her hands while singing along to the tune, “Rock Around the Clock.”

So if you still have your mother this Mother’s Day, hold her a little longer, spend a little more time with her, tell her you love her an extra time or two. Remember her smile. She loves you more than you realize, and you can never love her too much.

Debra Leigh Cloer is a lifelong resident of the Oak Hill community and a member of the Morganton Writer’s Group. She was fortunate to have a supporting, loving Mom for more than 60 years.