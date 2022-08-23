 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A new KFC coming to Morganton

A construction fence outlines where a new KFC will be located in the Mimosa Hills Shopping Center off Carbon City Road in Morganton.

 Sharon McBrayer, The News Herald

The Carbon City area of Morganton is getting a new KFC.

Fulenwider Enterprises plans to build the new restaurant location in the Mimosa Hills Shopping Center off Carbon City Road.

The company previously operated a combo KFC/Taco Bell restaurant 324 Carbon City Road for 20 years until it split up the two restaurants when it built a stand-alone Taco Bell in 2018 diagonal from the combo location and the SGL Carbon plant. The company did not own the previous restaurant location, Adam McCurry, a project manager with Fulenwider Enterprises, previously told The News Herald.

The former location now sits empty, showing no signs of what it once held.

McCurry said construction fencing went up Monday that outlines the new KFC location. It will be located across the entrance road from McDonald’s.

The new 3,100-square-foot masonry building will have a drive-thru and indoor dining that will seat 52 people, McCurry said.

It’s unknown how many new employees the company will hire to staff the new location.

Fulenwider also owns the KFC and Taco Bell freestanding restaurants on Burkemont Avenue in Morganton.

Fulenwider Enterprises, which is headquartered in Morganton, owns KFC and Taco Bell locations throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida, with combo KFC/Taco Bell in Georgia and five KFC locations in West Virginia, according to its website.

McCurry said the company currently is nearing completion on a KFC in Charlotte and has a Taco Bell actively under construction in Burnsville. It also has three restaurants actively under construction in Florida, he said.

