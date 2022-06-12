A new way of gardening - Burke County Notebook

My husband Dean and I both grew up in families who grew and preserved their own food. Dean came from a farming family. Their cash crops were oats, corn, sweet potatoes and peanuts. We both went to college, but when we married, we didn’t stray far from our roots (pun intended). Though we’ve lived in different areas over the years, we have continued to raise a garden whenever possible.

When we moved to Morganton eight years ago, our neighbor offered to let us use part of his large garden plot to plant our vegetables. That was good news. It meant we wouldn’t have to plow a new garden.

During those years, we spent long hours tilling, planting, hoeing and weeding. We had a good yield each year, but deer ate the small tomato plants and tender green beans. Crows pulled up the corn and pecked into our watermelons. Scarecrows didn’t intimidate them at all. A stand of trees stood between our backyard and the garden, preventing us from keeping a close eye on it.

When our neighbor decided he needed all of his garden, we began planting tomatoes in containers, okra and squash in a row behind the carport and pole beans next to the back wall of the house. We were able to reap a reasonable amount of these vegetables, but were limited to what we could plant in this small space, because we didn’t want to plow up our back yard. We began discussing the possibility of a raised garden.

We searched online for the best ideas. I ran across one idea where a guy used pallets. We watched the video several times and decided this would be plausible and relatively inexpensive when compared to the high cost of building supplies today.

Dean began contacting different organizations and companies who might have pallets to sell or better yet, to give away. One thrift store wanted $5 a pallet. Dean thought he could do better. After many calls, he found a place in Newton that gave them away. He picked up two truckloads of pallets, brought them home, unloaded them and cut them into 18-inch slats. That length allowed him to avoid pulling out all the nails in the pallets.

He then began building the raised garden boxes. This required deciding where to put them, how long and wide to make them and how much room he needed between each planter. This is where my self-professed expert opinion and decision-making skills came in. The boxes needed to be separated by 5-feet in order for his lawn mower to go between them. He wanted to make a 4-foot by 12-foot, 18-inch-high planter for strawberries, and two 4-foot by 8-foot planters the same height for vegetables. We considered several different layouts before settling on one.

After building the planting boxes, Dean coated all sides of the wooden planters with linseed oil, a natural vegetable-based product which helps to protect the wood from insects and rot. He lined the insides and bottoms of the boxes with cardboard we had saved from grocery purchases.

He put 6-inch layers of mulch on top of the cardboard. He called the city of Morganton to ask if they had compost available. They did and gave Dean several truckloads of 10-year-old compost made from leaves and grass picked up on city property. It took several weeks to acquire enough compost, but we had known this project would require work and time when we began it. It was not an afternoon or weekend project. We’ve learned not to be fooled by the do-it-yourself videos we see online. The videos make everything seem effortless and speedy and finished from beginning to end in mere minutes. This project took Dean about three weeks.

After filling the three boxes about 2/3 full of compost, Dean bought some topsoil to fill the planters the rest of the way.

Then came the easy part. Planting the garden. Dean filled one 8-foot planter with tomatoes: five Cherokee Purples, one Roma, one Cherry and six Big Boy Reds. We plan to make spaghetti sauce with the tomatoes and peppers.

We planted the 25 strawberry plants we bought from the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Office in the 12-foot-long planter. We also found room for six green pepper plants in the same planter.

We planted squash, eggplant and beets in the second 8-foot planter.

We’ve always enjoyed having fresh produce and wanted to make the gardening less work intensive. The tomatoes, peppers and squash are producing, and the eggplants have some promising blooms. The strawberry plants were productive, but it was a pain keeping the thieving squirrels out of them. Dean’s next project will be to cover the strawberry plants with a lid made from chicken wire, a wooden frame and hinges for opening the lid.

Dean loves the challenge of a good project. My job is to come up with them, and I enjoy doing that.

Delight Van Horn is a member of Morganton Writers Group.