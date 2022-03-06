A nurse’s plea from the heart - Burke County Notebook

When my daughter, Teresa Van Horn-Berry, was about 6 years old, she met an elderly gentleman who attended our church with his wife. Teresa enjoyed talking with him and would often take his hand as they walked out of church. Their friendship made a lasting impression upon her.
She realized she loved older people and often asked her dad and me to visit a nursing home after church on Sunday. She wasn’t intimidated with the unfamiliar chairs on wheels or health equipment on poles, and certainly not with the residents. She walked up to patients sitting in the hall and started conversations. She may have wondered, but she never asked why they sometimes held baby dolls.
The residents fell in love with her immediately. They admired her long curly hair and took turns brushing it. Teresa would stand quietly while a patient played with her hair and probably slipped back many years to the days when she brushed her own daughters’ hair.
Neither Teresa nor the patients seemed to ever tire of her visits. The rest of the family, however, would want to go to lunch or home after some time had passed.
This love Teresa had for the elderly never went away. She became a CNA at the age of 18 and began to work in a nursing home. She became an LPN while she was pregnant with her second child. Later, she returned to school and became an RN.
She took her duties and her patients seriously and earned positions of authority. For years, she was assistant director of a nursing home. Any of the staff who had a problem or question went to Teresa. She had a greater knowledge of and interest in the patients than the director of the large 100-bed, family-owned nursing home.
Teresa gained respect from her patients, the staff and doctors she had to interact with. The work was very demanding. After years, she took another position. She is now a hospice nurse who works long hours, caring for her patients in their homes, nursing homes and hospitals.
For the last two years, Teresa has not only had patients with familiar terminal health problems, but many who have COVID. As her mother, I have been concerned with the danger she has faced due to her close proximity to contagious coronavirus patients. I felt a giant sense of relief when a vaccine was made available to health care workers and the general public. This relief has been squelched again and again as many people cannot for medical reasons or will not protect themselves or their loved ones by getting the vaccines waiting for them. If all would wear masks, the pandemic might be over by now.
In late February, I asked Teresa, who lives near Carrollton, Georgia, and often has patients at Tanner Hospital, to tell me how the coronavirus pandemic has affected her for the last two years.
“The pandemic has been emotionally exhausting for everyone, but especially for health care workers,” she said. “We take great pride in caring for the sick, and it’s always our goal to cure illness. Unfortunately, once you test positive for COVID-19, we have no way of knowing if you will make a full recovery, or if you will need to be hospitalized and placed on a ventilator.
“Our local hospital has exceeded maximum occupancy, with the majority of patients being COVID positive. All rooms are full, and there are patients in the hallways. Patients are having to be diverted to other hospitals.”
She elaborated on the stresses she is experiencing.
“There is a shortage of nursing staff, so nurses are caring for larger numbers of patients, all while wearing full personal protective equipment, which consists of a full length plastic gown, N-95 face mask, face shield, cap, gloves and shoe covers,” she said. “Wearing this PPE for 12 hours causes us to be hot, sweaty and often short of breath, which only intensifies our exhaustion.
“I have lost three nursing friends that were very dear to me during this pandemic, who died from COVID after caring for patients on the COVID unit. They were all under the age of 53. I have also lost many patients to COVID, held their hands with tears running down my face, and felt helpless as I watched them struggling to breathe until they took their last breath. Many of my nursing friends have had to receive grief counseling, and some have left the nursing profession all together due to the extreme amount of stress and grief they have endured over the past two years.”
She urged everyone to keep following the proper safety protocols.
“Our best defense against this virus is to be vaccinated and to wear our masks in public, not only to protect ourselves, but also to protect our family, friends and neighbors, especially ones that are elderly or immunocompromised,” she said. “I am thankful for the ones who do their part in helping us fight this pandemic. Together, we can win this battle.”
Many feel the pandemic is over, but according to Teresa’s very recent account, it definitely is not. If we will show the compassion and love that Teresa has expressed, I know we will be victorious over the pandemic. May we all develop the heart of a caring nurse.
Delight Van Horn is a member of Morganton Writers Group.