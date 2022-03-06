A nurse’s plea from the heart - Burke County Notebook

“The pandemic has been emotionally exhausting for everyone, but especially for health care workers,” she said. “We take great pride in caring for the sick, and it’s always our goal to cure illness. Unfortunately, once you test positive for COVID-19, we have no way of knowing if you will make a full recovery, or if you will need to be hospitalized and placed on a ventilator.

“Our local hospital has exceeded maximum occupancy, with the majority of patients being COVID positive. All rooms are full, and there are patients in the hallways. Patients are having to be diverted to other hospitals.”

She elaborated on the stresses she is experiencing.

“There is a shortage of nursing staff, so nurses are caring for larger numbers of patients, all while wearing full personal protective equipment, which consists of a full length plastic gown, N-95 face mask, face shield, cap, gloves and shoe covers,” she said. “Wearing this PPE for 12 hours causes us to be hot, sweaty and often short of breath, which only intensifies our exhaustion.