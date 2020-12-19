A remarkable year in local headlines: My favorite stories from 2020

When you write newspaper articles 250-plus days per year, it’s easy to get into a rhythm of writing different stories that are all written the same way, if you’re not careful.
But there are always a handful of stories that just stand out — you get to talk to remarkable people doing remarkable things in remarkable ways, and then you’re able to write a remarkable story out of all that. Those are the fun ones, and you never know when they’re going to pop up.
And if you’re on both the news and sports side of things, that just adds to the intrigue even more. With that in mind, here are my favorite stories from 2020 (and one from late 2019, just to break the rules a little).
Patriots rally past Alexander, 46-42, behind onside kicks
Anyone who knows anything about me knows that high school football season is my favorite time of year. Games like these are the reason why. Every once in a while, magic happens on the field. Getting to capture that through talking to our local players and writing about the heroics is something really special. It gives me great joy to be able to do it and tell those stories.
Burke native Chuck Buchanan shows well in Daytona debut
The other thing y’all know about me — maybe what I’m most known for — is my love of racing. Nothing thrills quite like big, loud stock cars going 200 mph. And nowhere is that more true than Daytona. That track is also oftentimes a friend of the underdog. And we got to see that in 2020 when one of Burke’s own put together a remarkable race with a self-owned team.
Morganton native brings ‘Mario Kart’ to NYC
Now, this was pretty cool. Morganton native Caleb Simpson brought one of our favorite video games to life when he brought Mario Kart to the streets of New York City. Simpson has found his calling as a video-maker, and he has brought a lot of fun ideas to the table with his work. This one just might be his best so far. The fact his video went viral only adds to that suggestion.
Freeman’s late basket sends Patriots to state title game
Little did we know at the time that this thrilling victory wouldn’t actually send the Freedom boys basketball team to the state title game, but instead send the Patriots to a state co-championship. This was the last game I covered before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down high school sports in North Carolina for eight months. While that was disappointing, this was a high note to end on.
Pandemic leads customers to ‘panic purchases’
What happened after that? Well, the country ran out of toilet paper. When we look back on 2020, I don’t think this will end up being one of our proudest moments. But we are only human, after all. Sometimes, we find comfort in things that don’t really make sense when we think about them. Aside from those of us who are over 100, though, this was a completely new situation.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald.
