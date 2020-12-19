A remarkable year in local headlines: My favorite stories from 2020

When you write newspaper articles 250-plus days per year, it’s easy to get into a rhythm of writing different stories that are all written the same way, if you’re not careful.

But there are always a handful of stories that just stand out — you get to talk to remarkable people doing remarkable things in remarkable ways, and then you’re able to write a remarkable story out of all that. Those are the fun ones, and you never know when they’re going to pop up.

And if you’re on both the news and sports side of things, that just adds to the intrigue even more. With that in mind, here are my favorite stories from 2020 (and one from late 2019, just to break the rules a little).

Patriots rally past Alexander, 46-42, behind onside kicks

Anyone who knows anything about me knows that high school football season is my favorite time of year. Games like these are the reason why. Every once in a while, magic happens on the field. Getting to capture that through talking to our local players and writing about the heroics is something really special. It gives me great joy to be able to do it and tell those stories.

Burke native Chuck Buchanan shows well in Daytona debut