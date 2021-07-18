A rocky road and downhill all the way - Burke County Notebook

It is early on a Saturday morning. You awake, stretch and step outside. As the sun peaks above the trees, you know the day will be warm with the promise of hot. Your clothes are laid out, your favorite shoes resting on the floor. With the expectation of the event ahead of you, adrenaline builds. A half marathon run downhill on a mountain gravel road is not to be taken lightly. You smile as you dress, intent on the journey.
On Saturday, July 10, the half marathon, “The Scream,” consisting of a grueling 13.1 miles of pure hill, was run from Jonas Ridge, down Pineola and Edgemont roads to Mortimer. This would have been the scheduled 11th year, but due to COVID-19, it was their 10-year anniversary run.
Greg Duff of Glory Hound Events produces and owns this event, which usually has approximately 350 participants ranging in age groups of 20 to 70-plus. These are broken down into five-year age brackets. This year, there were approximately 200 runners. Runners that cancel by a certain date are given a voucher for the 2022 race.
Volunteers are recruited to operate the refreshment stations along the race trail, and Glory Hound Events donates a monetary contribution to the Meeting Place Mission in Morganton to do this. The Meeting Place is a nonprofit entity and consists of several homeless programs: FACES for families, Suzy Fitzgerald Women and Children’s Shelter, LIFTT men’s shelter, Finding Home a rapid rehousing program and the day program RISE Strong.
Mountain Crossing Store and Grill in Jonas Ridge was host to the beginning of the race this year. Owner Seth Farris was happy to be a part of the run. Betsey’s Ole Country Store, operated by Bruce Gray and Erica Pendley, hosted the finish line in Mortimer in the Wilson Creek area. Betsey’s Store owner, Bruce has hosted “The Scream” since the very first run. Gray is the unofficial mayor of Mortimer. The after-run lunch and awards ceremony was held at Wilson Creek Campground.
The run has never been held on the same weekend as the Highland Games, but since plans for a date were up in the air due to COVID-19, by the time it was decided to have the Highland Games, it was too late to rearrange the date for the race. Because of the timing of events, there was one runner that was a participant in both. Adel Erdaty raced while dressed for the Highland Games in the traditional kilt of his Gaelic culture.
Having volunteered for this event in the past closer to the starting point, I was asked to participate this year at the finish line. This was the absolutely best place to be. I was witness to the thrill of victory and the glory of the win. I did not witness the agony of defeat, because just completing this difficult downhill run on gravel is a win in itself. There were no injuries in this year’s run. The runners’ sure footedness was a factor in this.
As I observed the runners cross the finish line, I expected them to raise their arms in victory or to lie on the ground in total exhaustion. But the first thing that I saw them do is to tap their wrist to stop their own time clock. The second thing many of them did was to bend at the waist to relax and catch their breath before accepting their medal. I saw many runners wringing perspiration out of their running shorts or their shirts. I observed their shoes and noticed the brands of Saucony, Nike, Hoka and Brooks. Many of the men racers were shirtless, but everyone was drenched when crossing the finish line.
They replenished their body’s fluid with water and their sodium levels with dill pickles. Their sucrose was boosted with bananas and granola bars available to them.
Each participant crossing the finish line was handed a medal, which has become a tradition through the years. The overall first three to cross the line this year were Justin King from Indian Trail (1:18:25.2), followed by Stephen Salisbury from Charlotte (1:18:39.7) and Benjamin Kassel from Davidson (1:20:41.2). The first three women finishers were Carolyn Yang, (1:27:17.1) from Arlington, Virginia, followed by Kristin Herring, (1:28:16.6) from Newport News, Virginia, and Cristina Couper (1:30:38.0) from Charleston, South Carolina.
By the end of the day, each grimace of pain still held a smile; hugs were given by friends and family members, neither minding that they were glistening with perspiration. The applause, whistles and the “woo-hoos” were appreciated. When we asked one of the first runners, “What was it like,” his answer was short: “Hot.”
Debra Leigh Cloer is a lifelong resident of the Oak Hill community, a member of the Morganton Writer’s Group and was tired after the half-marathon, but I’m sure not as exhausted as the participants.