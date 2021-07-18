A rocky road and downhill all the way - Burke County Notebook

Mountain Crossing Store and Grill in Jonas Ridge was host to the beginning of the race this year. Owner Seth Farris was happy to be a part of the run. Betsey’s Ole Country Store, operated by Bruce Gray and Erica Pendley, hosted the finish line in Mortimer in the Wilson Creek area. Betsey’s Store owner, Bruce has hosted “The Scream” since the very first run. Gray is the unofficial mayor of Mortimer. The after-run lunch and awards ceremony was held at Wilson Creek Campground.

The run has never been held on the same weekend as the Highland Games, but since plans for a date were up in the air due to COVID-19, by the time it was decided to have the Highland Games, it was too late to rearrange the date for the race. Because of the timing of events, there was one runner that was a participant in both. Adel Erdaty raced while dressed for the Highland Games in the traditional kilt of his Gaelic culture.

Having volunteered for this event in the past closer to the starting point, I was asked to participate this year at the finish line. This was the absolutely best place to be. I was witness to the thrill of victory and the glory of the win. I did not witness the agony of defeat, because just completing this difficult downhill run on gravel is a win in itself. There were no injuries in this year’s run. The runners’ sure footedness was a factor in this.