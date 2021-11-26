‘A Small Town Christmas’ promises yuletide fun

BANNER ELK – For those who need a little Christmas this holiday season, the Blue Ridge Mountain town of Banner Elk is the place to be the first weekend of December.

The town’s three-day celebration, known as “A Small Town Christmas,” will take place Dec. 3-5, offering visitors a traditional holiday getaway wrapped in small-town charm.

The schedule starts with a Friday evening tree lighting, followed by a holiday musical variety show at the local performing arts center.

Saturday dawns with a 5k Reindeer Run and breakfast with Santa, followed by a day full of activities. There is a pet-friendly event, a community carol sing, story time with Santa at the fire station, cookie decorating at Banner Elk Café, a holiday market, and an evening in the park with light shows, train rides, hot chocolate and a Christmas movie.

Sunday’s activities include choose-and-cut visits to nearby tree farms and holiday tours at Apple Hill Alpaca Farm (tickets required).