‘A Tale of Two Courtrooms’: Judge responds to attorney’s motion to have him recused

He said in his response that the identity of the assistant district attorney handling the cases was clarified during those court appearances, that the DA’s office agreed to extend plea offers by a certain date in three of the cases, and that a discovery issue was handled in another case. Another of the cases was set for a date on the trial calendar once the DA’s office expressed its intent to drop the charges.

“The purpose of Administrative Sessions is at times to prod the State to take necessary steps to move cases to some resolution,” Ervin wrote in his response. “In this instance, the State needed to take certain actions before the defendants could make decisions about how to proceed. Failing to address such matters in a timely fashion created the likelihood that further continuances would be necessary on a future court date.”

Ex parte communications

Another of Dubs’ claims was that Ervin had communications with one of her clients that negatively impacted his case without her present.

That client was Justin Caldwell, who had retained Dubs to represent him in a felony drug trafficking case. His case had been set on the court calendar for the week in November that Dubs missed. Caldwell had been in custody awaiting trial for about 30 months at the time of that court appearance.