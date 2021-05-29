‘A Tale of Two Courtrooms’: Judge responds to attorney’s motion to have him recused

It’s a tale of two courtrooms, says Resident Superior Court Judge Robert C. Ervin about a defense attorney’s motion to have him recused from her cases.
Attorney Lisa Dubs filed a motion May 4 to have Ervin recused from her cases, attaching it to the case of David Andrew Barnes, a Burke County man who was charged in an August 2018 shooting death. Dubs alleged that Ervin knowingly published false information about her, communicated with her clients without her present and pressured one of her clients into accepting a plea deal.
In a response Ervin filed Thursday, he posed a different point: “Why is it so difficult to get Lisa Dubs to come to court?”
Triggs notice
The motion to have Ervin recused stemmed from a letter the judge wrote her March 22 about her absences from Caldwell County court in November and March.
Ervin ordered Dubs in the letter to make an appearance in each criminal superior court term in either Burke or Caldwell counties starting March 29. If she has any scheduling conflicts where she was set to have court in multiple counties, she was ordered to email judicial officials, including Ervin, about the scheduling conflicts no later than the Wednesday before the court term was set to start.
In the letter, Ervin referred to this as a Triggs notice, named after a former Burke County attorney, Gary Triggs, who had habitually failed to appear in court. Dubs called into question whether similar requirements had ever actually been placed on Triggs.
Ervin supplied in his response a letter from Retired Superior Court Judge Beverly T. Beal, the judge who had placed such an order against Triggs years ago. Beal confirmed in his letter to Ervin that such action had been taken.
“It is regrettable that circumstances compel a Senior Resident Superior Court Judge to resort to these remedies,” Beal wrote in his letter to Ervin. “Thankfully most attorneys carefully and professionally comply with this important aspect of trial court administration.”
Another of Dubs complaints centered around Ervin’s claim in his March 22 letter that she “did not timely communicate” with his office or the district attorney’s office ahead of her absence.
Dubs said in her motion that she had communicated with staff from the DA’s office and Ervin’s office ahead of her absence in March, and from the DA’s office ahead of her absence in November.
“Games of phone, text or email tag that do not result in actual appearances by counsel in court do not allow cases to be handled,” Ervin wrote in his response to Dubs’ motion. “Those communications are not a substitute for timely court appearances.”
The court appearances Dubs missed in November had to be heard during a special session of court. Dubs asserted in her motion that there was nothing to be done in those cases at that point, but Ervin argued against that claim.
He said in his response that the identity of the assistant district attorney handling the cases was clarified during those court appearances, that the DA’s office agreed to extend plea offers by a certain date in three of the cases, and that a discovery issue was handled in another case. Another of the cases was set for a date on the trial calendar once the DA’s office expressed its intent to drop the charges.
“The purpose of Administrative Sessions is at times to prod the State to take necessary steps to move cases to some resolution,” Ervin wrote in his response. “In this instance, the State needed to take certain actions before the defendants could make decisions about how to proceed. Failing to address such matters in a timely fashion created the likelihood that further continuances would be necessary on a future court date.”
Ex parte communications
Another of Dubs’ claims was that Ervin had communications with one of her clients that negatively impacted his case without her present.
That client was Justin Caldwell, who had retained Dubs to represent him in a felony drug trafficking case. His case had been set on the court calendar for the week in November that Dubs missed. Caldwell had been in custody awaiting trial for about 30 months at the time of that court appearance.
In a court transcript provided by Dubs in her motion, Ervin asked an assistant district attorney to detail the terms of a plea deal that had been offered to Caldwell.
Caldwell asked Ervin if he could speak privately with the ADA about the case to see if they could come to an agreement. The ADA denied the request since Dubs was not present in court, and Ervin reiterated that point a couple of times, based on court transcripts.
Ervin told Caldwell that he just wanted to make sure he had been made aware of the plea deals since Dubs wasn’t in court to confirm.
“The problems in Mr. Caldwell’s cases arose from Ms. Dubs’ failure to come to court to represent her own client,” Ervin wrote in his motion. “If Ms. Dubs had complied with her professional obligations, this unfortunate and delicate situation would not have occurred.”
Plea deal coercion
Dubs also alleged that Ervin “actively tried to pressure” Brian Robinson, one of Dubs’ former clients, into accepting a plea deal for his role in a double homicide.
That allegation stemmed from a court appearance Dubs made in July 2019.
Ervin brought up Robinson’s case because he had received a handwritten letter from the defendant detailing some problems he had with his other attorney, Robert Campbell. Ervin told Dubs about the letter, and suggested a judicially led plea conference be held – with another judge on the bench – during Robinson’s next court appearance, according to court transcripts.
“So it’s probably time for Mr. Robinson to figure out whether he wants to cooperate as well or whether he wants to go to trial and take the risk that Mr. Hemphill elects to cooperate,” Ervin said in court July 17, 2019.
Robinson was not in court that day because his case had not been listed on the docket. Ervin brought Robinson’s case up in Dubs’ presence while she still was in court after making an appearance in a separate case.
Ervin said in his response that arrangements will be made for another judge to hear Dubs’ motion to have him recused, and said that he believes the court needs to make findings of facts to resolve the motion.
A court date for this specific motion had not been set late Friday afternoon, but an official with the clerk of court’s office told the newspaper the case in which Dubs’ motion originally was filed has a court date set for June 7.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.