A tale of two Georges - Burke County Notebook

I lost one George, literally, a few weeks after I found the second one.

My bearded dragon lizard George, being Australian, decided to go on walkabout and never came back. The second “George” is a deployed Army National Guardsman I “adopted” through Soldiers’ Angels, a nonprofit dedicated to providing aid, comfort and resources to the military, veterans and their families.

One of the volunteer opportunities they offer is to write letters and send care packages to make sure service members receive mail while deployed in foreign countries or while their vessels are at sea. Some service members don’t have families who write to them often, or have families at all, if they enlist straight from foster care.

Patti Patton-Bader, founder of Soldiers’ Angels, has deep ties with military service as the great-grandniece of Gen. George Patton. When her son was deployed to Iraq in 2003, he mentioned he was one of the few soldiers in his unit who received packages. She organized neighbors who adopted his whole platoon. The organization grew to have volunteers in all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and 31 foreign countries.

I left high school with an Army ROTC scholarship, which I gave up after my freshman year. The combination of attending university in Colorado, the stress of my parents’ separation, plus the guilt I held at leaving my younger sister alone to deal with it caused me to rethink the choices I made at 16 and 17. I also discovered that giving and taking orders wasn’t something I did well — I have a cusséd independent streak — which another service member told me a while ago might have gotten me in trouble. Repeatedly. If I’d actually joined the Army.

I write letters and send service members goodie boxes, either hygiene items in high demand or snacks, playing cards, games and silly toys to raise morale. I remember getting mail once a week as a kid, if the mail plane wasn’t diverted because of inclement weather or for an emergency in another village in southwest Alaska. The boxes of books from the Alaska State Library in Juneau opened up the small world I inhabited 21 months out of 24 in an isolated village of about 600 inhabitants. I think letters from volunteers remind deployed service members that they haven’t been forgotten back in the states.

I write letters to complete strangers which are perhaps a tad too honest about my life. I write about being the live-in caregiver for my 88-year-old Korean War veteran dad, the good, the bad and the ugly. I make light of my dogs pulling me around and over early one morning when I wasn’t paying enough attention to what they scented. The bone-bruised knees served as penance for the lack of eyes in the back of my head. I describe the copious amounts of dog hair I have to scrape out of the HVAC intake filter. I forgot how bad Siberian Huskies shed. I write about how I feel having moved back here to the foothills, where I attended high school before leaving for college, not just once, but twice. And I write about growing up in the Alaskan Bush, waiting for letters from extended family in the “Lower 48.”

When I first adopted “George” through Soldiers’ Angels, I sent pictures of bearded dragon George and me walking up our gravel road, with the lizard perched on top of my head or on my hydration backpack. Sadly, I have not seen even a scale since late July. National Guardsman “George” prefers to communicate via email. He’s dyslexic and prefers word processing programs, which catch any grammatical errors. (Don’t worry, he gave me permission to share that.) He once told me I didn’t have to send him mail if I was falling behind with the other, one-off letter writing team. Since email doesn’t count for the nonprofit metrics, I write postcards when I’m pressed for time. I wish I could find local ones to send him, showcasing the beauty of the area. “George” once said he likes that I share the not so shiny parts of my life in my letters. It makes me more real, a person rather than just a signature on a page. Though I will admit to quietly tucking away never-to-be mailed pages from multiple letters to service members.

There are so many deployed service members waiting that I attempt to adopt the maximum of three. There are 11 other teams, plus donation options for corporate and individual levels. Sometimes I have adoptees like “George” for eight or more months. A couple of times I’ve had an adoptee for only one to two months before they redeploy home. I currently have both an Army and Navy service member in addition to the Army National Guardsman. Some adoptees never correspond, deployed in remote areas with limited computer access or just not having enough time in the day to respond. Some service members have sent me back the blank greeting cards I tuck in their letters to use as they wish. It’s always nice to get a letter back, but I never expect it.

There’s another reason I’ve been volunteering with Soldiers’ Angels since 2020. My dad finally started talking a bit about his own experiences in the Army during the Korean War. The little he shared made me realize he wasn’t the only service member I could help and support. I felt guilty that I didn’t continue my family’s tradition of military service into the third consecutive generation.

While I moved here to help take care of my father, I haven’t found my own “home” yet. So I write others far from their own bases and neighborhoods. I write because I know just how big a smile a small piece of mail can produce to someone staring at six more months of an already long deployment far from the comforts of home.

For more information about Soldiers’ Angels, including various volunteer opportunities with the organization, visit soldiersangels.org.