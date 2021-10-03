A tale of two weddings - Burke County Notebook

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times ...”

Our family chose the best of times this summer when we attended two weddings during a short respite from COVID-19. Both weddings included a couple in love who wanted to commit to each other for the rest of their lives. They both had bridesmaids, groomsmen, flower girls, ring bearers and an ordained minister to marry them. They both had a beautiful bride with her father to give her to the man waiting for her at the altar. Afterward, there was a festive reception with music, dancing and food.

The big differences between these two weddings were the landscape, the location and the time. One was on the beach at Panama City, Florida, 9 a.m. in the morning, June 13. The other was in a freshly mowed meadow on a farm in Hildebran, North Carolina, 5 p.m.in the evening, Aug. 21.