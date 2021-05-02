A visit with Great-Great Grandmother - Burke County Notebook

Harriet’s early life is clouded in mystery, but it appears that she bore her first child when she was about 12 years old. The father of the child is unknown, but is suspected to have been a man to whom her services as a slave were being leased. Seven years later, Harriet bore a second son under similar conditions. Three years after that, she bore a daughter, again under the same circumstances.

In 1846, Harriet and her two youngest children were sold to Squire Alfred Dula (1812-84), a wealthy and recently widowed farmer of Irish ancestry. It appears that Harriet had to leave her eldest son behind when she became the housekeeper at the Dula home in Caldwell County. In addition to rearing her younger son and daughter, Harriet became the principal caregiver for Alfred’s six children.

About six years after coming to the Dula household, Harriet gave birth to a son fathered by Alfred, who had chosen not to remarry after the untimely death of his wife. Over several years, Harriet bore a total of eight children to Alfred. Another child, fathered by a Black man who was probably free, died in infancy during the early 1860s. The infant was the first person buried in what later became the Dulatown Cemetery.