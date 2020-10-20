ABC Lunch benefit scheduled for Nov. 12

The Burke County Literacy Council has scheduled its ABC Lunch for Literacy benefit for Thursday, Nov. 12.

The soup fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at 728 W. Union St. in Morganton, according to the council. For $7, supporters will get a choice of vegetable beef or cream of potato soups, plus a grilled-cheese sandwich and a dessert.

Proceeds will benefit the council, an educational nonprofit organization that promotes the improvement of literacy skills and learning for adults and their families.

Drive-thru and delivery options will be available, with the requirement for delivery being that five or more orders must be placed.

For information, contact Connie Becker, administrative assistant for the council, at 828-437-7477 or connie.burkeliteracy@gmail.com.