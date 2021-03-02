ACC Chili event back on the menu with drive-thru format

A year after being canceled as the COVID-19 shutdown took hold, downtown Morganton’s annual ACC Chili event is back this spring, albeit with a revised format.
Normally held as a cook-off centered around the Atlantic Coast Conference’s men’s college basketball tournament, this year’s event will take place as a drive-thru fundraiser for the Morganton Downtown Development Association with the entirety of the chili — approximately 200 bowls — prepared by the Morganton Community House.
The ACC Chili Drive-Thru will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11. As always, one $7 chili order will come with a bowl of meat or vegetarian chili with cornbread, cookies, a salad (with choice of ranch of Italian dressing) and a Pepsi product or water to drink.
“The Downtown Development Association is very excited to be able to host the ACC Chili Drive-Thru event this year since we went a year without it,” said Abby Nelson, manager of the city’s Main Street office. “We have a map on downtownmorganton.com that will show people how they can drive through the event, which is the main difference in this year’s chili fundraiser.
“We are implementing the same drive-thru technique that was done during the Catholic Church’s international food festival. They also did a drive-thru this past fall. It worked out really well, so we’re anticipating it to run very smoothly.”
Those who plan to purchase their chili can take South College Street to the Martha’s Park parking lot, drive by Calvary Lutheran Church and turn right onto North King Street. There, staff will take orders, which will be distributed at the Community House at 120 N. King St.
“It will be Community House chili, which is delicious,” Nelson said. “The Community House actually has won the chili cook-off before. They are no stranger to the competition. ... Hopefully, we’ll be back to the cook-off portion of it next year.”
Chili patrons are asked to do drive-thru only and avoid walk-ups to make the event as efficient as possible. There also is no need to get a ticket in advance, as orders will be taken onsite with payments of cash or check accepted. North King Street will be closed between Queen and West Union streets to accommodate the event and keep traffic flowing.
Key fundraiser
The event is Downtown Development Association’s most important of the year, raising funds for annual events like the Halloween downtown trick-or-treating and costume contest, the city’s Christmas parade, sponsorship for TGIF concerts and promotion of downtown Morganton’s shopping, dining and other businesses.
“We’re just very thankful to our sponsors, in particular Burke County Farm Bureau for being the presenting sponsor, in order to do this,” Nelson said. “The Downtown Development Association had to cancel our biggest fundraiser last year, which really hurt us. We are very excited to be able to offer the ACC Chili Drive-Thru event this year.”
In the spirit of the event’s theme, Nelson said the association is working with Queen City Audio-Video-Appliances and CoMPAS X-Stream to set up some big screens along the drive-thru to show the ACC Tournament, which will be in its quarterfinals on the day of the event.
The drive-thru route also will be accompanied by a chili pepper mascot to direct traffic, and there will be booths along the way doing giveaways, including Downtown Bucks to spend locally.
“We’re trying to make it a really fun, exciting day and just a celebration of being able to come together in this fundraiser event,” Nelson said. “We hope that we have as much as participation as the Christmas parade, which also was a drive-thru event that went really well.”
Additional event sponsors include Food Lion, Pepsi, Dr. Amy Brooks, Servpro of Burke County, Wendy’s, CleanTech Toxic Mold Inspection and Remediation, Haugen-Carver Financial Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, Edge Real Estate Services, Morganton Hemp CBD and More, and Food Matters Market and Café.
For information, contact Nelson at 828-438-5252 or anelson@ci.morganton.nc.us.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.