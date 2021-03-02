ACC Chili event back on the menu with drive-thru format

Those who plan to purchase their chili can take South College Street to the Martha’s Park parking lot, drive by Calvary Lutheran Church and turn right onto North King Street. There, staff will take orders, which will be distributed at the Community House at 120 N. King St.

“It will be Community House chili, which is delicious,” Nelson said. “The Community House actually has won the chili cook-off before. They are no stranger to the competition. ... Hopefully, we’ll be back to the cook-off portion of it next year.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chili patrons are asked to do drive-thru only and avoid walk-ups to make the event as efficient as possible. There also is no need to get a ticket in advance, as orders will be taken onsite with payments of cash or check accepted. North King Street will be closed between Queen and West Union streets to accommodate the event and keep traffic flowing.

Key fundraiser

The event is Downtown Development Association’s most important of the year, raising funds for annual events like the Halloween downtown trick-or-treating and costume contest, the city’s Christmas parade, sponsorship for TGIF concerts and promotion of downtown Morganton’s shopping, dining and other businesses.