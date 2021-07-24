Access to county building to be limited Monday

On Monday, Burke County will be replacing HVAC units at the Burke County Services Building in Morganton.
The building, located at 110 N. Green St., houses the GIS, Environmental Health, Community Development and Tax Departments.
A crane will be onsite early Monday morning in the main parking area of the building to move six air conditioning units onto the roof. Portions of the parking area will be blocked off, particularly the section along North Green Street, near the UPS Store, said Shane Prisby, interim county planning director.
The entrance along North Green Street will be blocked off but there still will be access off of Avery Avenue and Bouchelle Street, where some parking spaces will be available for the public, Prisby said. Parking spaces may be limited at times due to demand and people may need to find alternative parking adjacent to the building, he said.
People will not be able to walk in the area of the crane and Burke County staff will be onsite to assist the public with access to the building, according to a release from the county. Accommodations will be made for anyone with accessibility needs. People will still be able to access the Tax Payments office in Suite D. Those wishing to speak to Tax Listings, Community Development, GIS or Environmental Health in Suite C may be directed to access the main lobby via the door along Avery Avenue, Prisby said. The services in Suites A and B are still able to be accessed off of North Green Street, he said.
Prisby said parking and building access will be limited until approximately 2 p.m. The public is asked to obey all signs and follow instructions from Burke County Staff.
The total cost of the units and installation is $83,573 and will be done by AirTight FaciliTech out of Charlotte, who was the low bidder for the job, Prisby said.