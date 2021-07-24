Access to county building to be limited Monday

On Monday, Burke County will be replacing HVAC units at the Burke County Services Building in Morganton.

The building, located at 110 N. Green St., houses the GIS, Environmental Health, Community Development and Tax Departments.

A crane will be onsite early Monday morning in the main parking area of the building to move six air conditioning units onto the roof. Portions of the parking area will be blocked off, particularly the section along North Green Street, near the UPS Store, said Shane Prisby, interim county planning director.

The entrance along North Green Street will be blocked off but there still will be access off of Avery Avenue and Bouchelle Street, where some parking spaces will be available for the public, Prisby said. Parking spaces may be limited at times due to demand and people may need to find alternative parking adjacent to the building, he said.