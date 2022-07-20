 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 airlifted after crash on East Union Street

  • Updated
A person had to be airlifted to a hospital after a Wednesday afternoon crash on East Union Street in Morganton. 

A silver Hyundai was travelling east on East Union Street from Kirksey Drive at East Fleming Drive when a Toyota Sequoia turned left in front of it, said Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. 

The cars hit head-on at a slight angle around 2:40 p.m., Brown said.

The driver of the Hyundai had life-threatening injuries, Brown said, and was flown to a Charlotte-area hospital. A passenger in the car had serious but not life-threatening injuries. 

The driver of the Toyota was cited for failure to yield right of way, Brown said. 

More information will be published as it becomes available. 

