CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman was airlifted after a car crash Friday afternoon.

A Mitsubishi Lancer headed toward Decker Road from Weaver Lane on Rhodhiss Road drove off the road to the right, overcorrected, drove off the road to the left and hit a tree around 4:45 p.m., said Trooper K.B. Robinson with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The force of the crash split the tree in half and lifted the roots of the tree out of the ground. Robinson estimated the car to be travelling at about 70 mph before the crash.

Both occupants of the car were conscious, breathing and alert at the scene, Robinson said, but the passenger was airlifted to another hospital. More specific information on their conditions was not available at the scene.

Bruce Teague, who lives in the house where the crash happened, said it’s not uncommon to see wrecks on the road. He has a new puppy and said even in the middle of the night when he’s taking the dog out, there are people speeding up and down the road.

“People just drive so fast … I just wish there was something we could do about the speed,” Teague said.

Rhodhiss and Lovelady fire departments responded to the crash along with Burke County REACT, Burke County EMS and NCSHP.