1 dead after crash in Morganton late Thursday

One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Sanford And Kirksey drives and Lenoir Road in Morganton late Thursday night.

A car was turning left onto Lenoir Road from Sanford Drive when it collided with a motorcycle that was continuing straight onto Sanford Drive from Kirksey Drive shortly before 8:15 p.m., said Officer J. Walker with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene, Walker said. The driver of the other vehicle did not have any apparent serious injuries.

Identities of the people involved have not been released.

The road was closed for several hours Thursday night while officers with the MDPS crash reconstruction team investigated the scene.

Impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor to the crash, but charges in the crash are pending.

Burke County EMS, Chesterfield Fire Rescue, Burke County REACT and the Burke County Rescue Squad responded to the scene along with MDPS police and fire units.

More information will be published as it becomes available.