1 dead after crash on US 70

A man is dead after a Wednesday evening crash on U.S. 70 between Drexel and Morganton.

Witnesses told troopers a car had been driving erratically before it crossed the double yellow lines of U.S. 70 just west of Stoney Brook Street and hit an SUV head-on shortly before 5:45 p.m., said Trooper G.A. Metcalf with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Stoney Brook Street is between Trinity Church Road and Burke Memorial Park Road.

The driver of the car, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, Metcalf said. Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The two occupants of the SUV were transported to a local hospital, but were not believed to be seriously injured.

Scanner traffic indicated he was pinned in the vehicle when the crash first occurred.

Triple Community Fire Department, the Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County EMS and Burke REACT all responded to the scene.

Charges aren’t expected, Metcalf said. More information will be published as it becomes available.