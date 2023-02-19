CONNELLY SPRINGS – An 18-year-old man had to be airlifted Saturday after falling from the top of a waterfall at South Mountains State Park.

It was shortly after noon Saturday when a 911 call came in about a person who was stuck between a rock and a log near High Shoals Falls, said Park Ranger Daniel Jackson with South Mountains State Park.

The incident remains under investigation, but Jackson said it currently is believed the man fell from the top of the falls. He estimated the man fell at least 50 feet.

The first responder to reach the patient after the call came in arrived within 20 minutes, Jackson said. The patient was somewhat stable but still critical, and ended up getting airlifted to a Charlotte-area trauma center, Jackson said.

An update on the man’s condition was not available Sunday morning.

Jackson urged anyone exploring local state parks to pay attention to signage and stay in safe zones. He said hikers shouldn’t go near waterfalls, and not to cross railings.

South Mountains Fire Rescue, George Hildebran Fire Rescue, Enola Fire Rescue, the Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County EMS, the Burke County EMS Special Ops team, MedCenter Air and the Burke County Fire Marshal/Emergency Management office all responded along with state park officials, according to Burke County Fire Inspector Matthew Chapman.