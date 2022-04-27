 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

2 men, not 1, airlifted from Saturday crash

  • Updated
  • 0
mnh_stock_redbluepolicelights.jpg

Two people had to be airlifted after a crash on U.S. 64.

Jeffrey Raines, 55, of Morganton, was stopped on U.S. 64 waiting to turn onto Crystal Creek Road when a box truck hit his car from behind around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, according to information previously provided by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The force of the crash sent Raines’ vehicle into the opposite lane, causing him to collide head-on with another vehicle.

Raines had to be airlifted from the scene, along with a passenger in his vehicle, Joey Raines, said NCSHP 1st Sgt. N.R. Stell.

Family members told The News Herald the passenger in the vehicle still was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday.

The driver of the box truck was cited for failure to reduce speed and careless and reckless driving, Stell said.

Initial reports indicated only one person was airlifted after the wreck.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Three in four Americans support arms shipments to Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert