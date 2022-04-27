2 men, not 1, airlifted from Saturday crash

Two people had to be airlifted after a crash on U.S. 64.

Jeffrey Raines, 55, of Morganton, was stopped on U.S. 64 waiting to turn onto Crystal Creek Road when a box truck hit his car from behind around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, according to information previously provided by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The force of the crash sent Raines’ vehicle into the opposite lane, causing him to collide head-on with another vehicle.

Raines had to be airlifted from the scene, along with a passenger in his vehicle, Joey Raines, said NCSHP 1st Sgt. N.R. Stell.

Family members told The News Herald the passenger in the vehicle still was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday.

The driver of the box truck was cited for failure to reduce speed and careless and reckless driving, Stell said.

Initial reports indicated only one person was airlifted after the wreck.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.