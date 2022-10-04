2 seriously injured after crash with truck carrying chickens

Two people were seriously injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling live chickens Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the 2100-block of South Sterling Street when a white SUV leaving the Wendy’s parking lot pulled out in front of the tractor-trailer around 5:46 p.m., said Lt. Will Lackey with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The tractor-trailer hit his brakes and laid down on his horn, but the vehicle kept coming, Lackey said. The truck driver told officers the SUV stopped in front of him.

Both the driver and front passenger of the SUV were seriously injured and initially transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge Morganton, Lackey said. They were expected to be transported to other hospitals.

Traffic was rerouted for about 45 minutes while officers worked to clear the scene of the crash.

Responders from MDPS fire and police were at the scene along with Burke County EMS and Salem Fire Rescue.

More information will be published as it becomes available.