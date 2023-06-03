A 5-year-old girl was airlifted to a Charlotte-area hospital Friday afternoon after a wreck just west of Glen Alpine.

Troopers were called to U.S. 70 near Grover Beaver Street around 9:10 a.m. after a car headed eastbound on U.S. 70 went left of center, overcorrected then ran off the road to the right and hit a parked tractor-trailer, said Trooper G.A. Metcalf with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The car hit the truck on the driver’s side of the car, Metcalf said. The driver and a boy who was sitting in the backseat on that side of the vehicle received minor injuries, he said.

But a 5-year-old girl who was sitting on the other side of the vehicle received serious injuries, Metcalf said. The majority of her injuries stemmed from a speaker box that was in the car and not restrained by anything, he said.

The girl was airlifted to a Charlotte-area hospital, Metcalf said. Her condition was not known Friday afternoon.

Metcalf stressed the importance of making sure any heavy items in a vehicle are secured to minimize damage they could cause in a crash.

The driver was cited for failure to maintain lane control.

Glen Alpine fire and police, West End Fire Department, Burke County EMS and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene along with NCSHP.

