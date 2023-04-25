Family and friends are asking the community for help after a Friday car crash killed a woman and hurt her four sons, two of whom still are hospitalized.

Reyna Mendoza, 29, was headed to Walmart in Lenoir with her sons — Jhonny, Leyonel, Osmar and Eleazar — when another car crossed the center line on N.C. 18/U.S. 64 and hit her head-on around 4 p.m. Friday, according to information from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and from Reyna’s husband, Efraín Mendoza.

The crash killed Reyna and 41-year-old Deanna Lynn Ross, who was driving the other vehicle, according to information from the Highway Patrol. It sent the four boys to hospitals across the area.

Efraín told The News Herald two of his boys were released from the hospital Sunday, but his 1-year-old and his 9-year-old both remain hospitalized. He said it could be months before he’s able to get back to work.

On top of that, the family would like for Reyna’s body to be returned to Guatemala for burial — something that could cost thousands of dollars.

Nancy Hasty, a former teacher, said she has known the Mendoza family for many years.

“I taught several of the children … when I saw on Facebook that a mother of four, Reyna Mendoza, had passed, it was just shocking and unbelievable,” Hasty said. “I sent a note and said, ‘this can’t be our Reyna.’ And yes, yes, it was our Reyna.”

Kathy Zillman didn’t know Reyna, but she came to know her husband when he did some work on her house for her.

“If you’ve come to know (him), he’s in your heart,” Zillman said. “He’s just that way. We all wanted to reach out and do something for him.”

There are two separate GoFundMe pages set up for the family — one created by Efraín’s brother, and the other created by Zillman. The pages had raised about $10,000 combined by Monday afternoon.

“This family would be so grateful, absolutely so grateful, for any help and assistance that they could receive, and they would receive it with joy and love and gladness in honor of Reyna,” Hasty said.

The GoFundMe created by the Mendozas’ family members can be found at https://gofund.me/6e248079.