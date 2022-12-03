Blaze destroys home in Chesterfield

Dark smoke could be seen billowing into the sky miles away from a fire that destroyed a home north of Morganton on Friday.

Firefighters responded to 3399 Smith Road, Morganton, around noon Friday after someone driving down the road saw the flames and stopped to alert a neighbor, said Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Bishop. Flames still were pouring off the home when a News Herald reporter arrived at the scene around 12:40 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire, Bishop said. The ceiling collapsed on some firefighters at one point while they were fighting the flames, but they didn’t need to be transported to a hospital.

Bishop said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but he believes it started in the area of a bedroom.

It took about 30 minutes to get the flames under control, Bishop said. Firefighters had to haul water from a hydrant up the road to the home.

Chesterfield, Oak Hill, Triple Community, Drexel and Gamewell fire departments all responded to the scene.