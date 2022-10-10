Car crashes into mobile home

HICKORY — Two people were transported to a local hospital after a car ran off the road and plowed into a mobile home late Monday afternoon.

Austin Lee McCall, 39, was driving a car south on Liberty Church Road toward Cape Hickory Road when he ran off the road to the right, drove 275 feet, over a ditch and ended up running into a mobile home in the 2300-block of Liberty Church Road around 5:24 p.m., said Trooper R.P. Lambert with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Icard Township Fire Chief Brand Lingerfelt said McCall and a passenger in the vehicle did not have life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Frye Medical Center.

Carol McDaniel was sitting at her computer desk inside her home when she said she heard a loud boom and everything started shaking.

"I started searching around and found this car was in my house," McDaniel said. "It knocked a deer head off, it knocked everything off my computer desk, it knocked my toothbrush over in my bathroom ... I'm just lucky that he didn't hit me because I'm sitting right beside where he hit my house."

She said she went outside and offered occupants of the car help.

"This is a very, very bad curve anyway, but he never even made it to the curve," McDaniel said.

The driver had gone off the road about 275 feet away from McDaniel's home, Lambert said.

Lambert said the driver's license had been medically cancelled, so he shouldn't have been driving at the time. The vehicle did have insurance.

Burke County EMS responded to the scene along with Icard Township Fire Rescue and NCSHP.