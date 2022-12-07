Charges announced in separate fatal crashes

Charges have been announced in two separate fatal crashes within the city of Morganton.

The first crash happened July 20 at the intersection of East Fleming Drive and East Union Street, according to information from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Lt. Josiah Brown told The News Herald in July a Toyota Sequoia turned left from East Fleming Drive in front of a silver Hyundai, seriously injuring its passenger, Gloria Hogan. Hogan was airlifted to a Charlotte-area hospital, but later died.

The driver of the Toyota, Brayton Dustin Nowatka, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle on Monday, according to the MDPS release. He had been cited for failure to yield right of way previously, Brown told The News Herald. He’s due in court on the new charge Feb. 20.

Assistant District Attorney Mitch Walker told The News Herald it took prosecutors time to review the crash reconstruction before proceeding with charges. He said they also had to make sure there wouldn’t be a conflict of interest because of one of Nowatka’s relatives. Once prosecutors agreed there was no real conflict of interest for this case, they advised law enforcement to proceed with the charges, Walker said.

The other crash happened Nov. 10 on North Green Street near Blue Ridge Community Action when a pedestrian was hit by an SUV when she was walking northbound on the street, according to information previously provided by the department.

The woman hit, 29-year-old Shamika Louise Lyles, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Robin Davis was charged Friday with misdemeanor death by vehicle, with a court date set for Jan. 5, according to the MDPS release.